Not All About the Skating

When I talked with Brownbody artistic director Deneane Richburg to preview her performances of CoMotion this week, she told me it wasn’t all about the ice skating. Even so, it’s hard not to be excited for it when they're described as "modern dance, figure skating, and theater.” The audience certainly loved the skating; multiple people commented that they wanted to strap on skates and join them.

True to Richburg’s word, though, the show started with about 20 minutes of non-skating as we journeyed back to the late 1800s for the first work, Quiet As It’s Kept. We weren’t even in the ice rink.

Quiet As It’s Kept looks at the Reconstruction period and Jim Crow laws and, somewhat inevitably given the current climate, draws parallels to today’s society. If you didn’t get that comparison, there was a refrain of, “Sound familiar?” in the tones of a warmly bitter, stately melancholic Thomasina Petrus, who was our narrator, guide, and vocalist during the performance. One of the best moments of the night was simply hearing her sing without any accompaniment except the sound of the skaters carving ice.

While the skating (done by Richburg, Carrie Maultsby-Lute, and Steven Smith during preview night) was skilled, it was often minimalist during Quiet As It’s Kept. The skaters were less of the focus and more of a personification of the strong heart and soul that was Petrus, a vocal force unleashed, but never losing control. When her words became too echoed to understand in the ice rink, her vocal presence conveyed all of the emotion you needed, even as you strained to hear more of the poetry, more of the narrative history, and more of the gospel sound.

After intermission, the Urban Bush Women choreography that Brownbody brought to ice was more of the format you’d expect: music and skating, no spoken narrative. Even then, it wasn’t like a skating competition, where you can see the skater prepping for the jump halfway across the rink. It was dance, and the jumps and spins were used sparingly but completely effortlessly.

Richburg thinks of Brownbody as a way to build community, and the programming that accompanied CoMotion—donation-based skating lessons, dance lessons, and discussion panels—reflected that. So, too, did the volunteers who repeatedly offered me the blankets they brought for audience members because they thought I might get too cold in a skirt and T-shirt. The Million Artist Movement quilts that lined the lobby to the rink with fabric squares of social justice and Maya Angelou poems didn’t detract anything, either.

Like Maultsby-Lute said in the post-performance talk, she was from more of a Disney on Ice background. She’s used to “cheesy.” Working on CoMotion, was “a new philosophy of movement” that made her think differently about skating. It made the audience think differently, too.