Nick Cave Connects With Fans at Pantages

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds

Like so many search terms in the information age, Nick Cave is a universe unto himself—a 62-year-old (justifiably) self-described “rock 'n' roll legend” with a prodigious digital library of songs and videos and books and movies that is sure to reward the most zealous pilgrim of the scroll and click. With his photogenic glower and his black Tatum O’Neal mullet, his elegant long limbs and fingers, and haberdashery that looks like something an old timey bank robber would favor, at this point he’s been one of the most obviously cool people alive for decades. But for some reason, I’ve never felt that close to him or his music. I’m an English major dork, so on paper, I should’ve thrilled to all of his murder ballads and story songs filled with hyperlinked nods to Dosteyevsky and Homer, but I’ve always found myself closer to the respectful end of the spectrum than the fervent. I’ve seen him in concert twice: Once at First Avenue with Grinderman and once at a festival in Denmark with the Bad Seeds. I really got into his 2008 album with the Bad Seeds, Dig, Lazarus, Dig!!! and back when I was in my twenties, I remember a more passionate fixation on Prayers on Fire, a 1981 album by his seminal Australian punk band, The Birthday Party. And I loved The Proposition, the kangaroo western he wrote starring Guy Pierce. Based on this considerable if not exhaustive sample size, I totally realized Nick Cave was great, it was just more of an academic realization. All of this is to say, I was woefully underprepared for what I witnessed at Pantages on Tuesday night.

I knew going in that Cave has been playing the guru on this tour, soliciting questions from the audience, as he’s been doing with his website The Red Hand Files, a sort of ongoing, exceedingly well written Reddit AMA. It’s also another example of a celebrity artist’s ability to circumvent any kind of media filter and go directly to his audience. To his credit, he’s been both brutally and eloquently transparent, on topics ranging from his break up with PJ Harvey, why he ignored Brian Eno’s position on cancelling his concert in Israel, and if he prays alongside his family. I thought all this oracle shit was part of some larger hipster dad trend—the slightly domesticated rock star finding a second act as an approachable wise man in an age where we’re supposed to be embarrassed of our fathers. Andrew W.K. is doing an advice column for the Village Voice, David Crosby is doing one for Rolling Stone. But this is not what Nick Cave is doing. Nick Cave is explaining who Nick Cave is, and why this explanation is important.

I hadn’t read any of his Red Hand Files until coming home from his three hour Chautauqua, at which point I got right online and immediately started wormholing. I’ve always been a sucker for a charismatic professor, so maybe it’s too obvious that it took a lecture for me to finally get into Nick Cave. After a preamble where he posited that for him, “performance is a state of being alone,” he shit on social media as an “unforgiving place” while recognizing “a feeling of collective need,” he spent two thirds of the next three hours fielding questions directly from the audience. Pages holding red flashing batons were stationed through the arena ready to get the microphone to members he called upon. He carefully considered each of their inquiries, even if his initial response was often a curt “no.” The other third of his time was spent singing songs accompanying himself on grand piano, and nearly each song was dedicated to somebody who had asked him something that he found meaningful.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

Throughout the night, a theme emerged: the push and pull of being a necessarily self-involved artist and yearning for social connection. He told a great story right away about hanging out with Henry Rollins in L.A., shooting dope in the corner while Rollins did push-ups a few feet away. He reminisced about losing his bandmates in the Birthday Party. A question about Leonard Cohen revealed that while Cave never met his idol—an artist who he credited with “fucking up” his idyllic small town childhood with “Avalanche,” a Cohen song off Songs of Love and Hate—he did receive an email from him after the death of Cave’s 15-year-old son in 2015, that read, simply, compassionately, “I’m with you, brother.” And then he sat down to play us “Avalanche,” with dramatic, nearly feline flourishes on piano, and his arch baritone framing the line, “You who wish to conquer pain, you must learn to serve me well.”

At two different points he said he didn’t consider himself a musician, nor a Christian, and both times it seemed like he was simply reluctant to define himself as a member of any tribe. He emphasized that he was never interested in following his musical contemporaries, never once looking for collaborators in his peer group outside of the band that he’s gotten to know and trust over the last 30 years. He says he only looked up to the masters, meaning men who were older than him: Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen. He talked about the discipline necessary to create an “office,” meaning a dedication to time spent alone, working on songs. And he explicitly attempted to dispel the romanticism implicit in songwriting, that a songwriter is engaged in a mortal struggle, tearing up his own heart in order to dredge up the necessary emotions. Cave has always maintained a more clinical approach. “I have nothing to say,” he said, before clarifying, “songwriting is a formal construction,” while adding, “and your relationship to the song is more powerful than my relationship to it.” However, overdramatic exorcisms aside, he did credit the vocation with the highest valor. “Songwriters are engaged with saving the world’s soul!” he bellowed. “They are not fucking around!”

There were maudlin exchanges, of course—some dude asked his partner to marry him like we were in the middle of a baseball game (“Glad that turned out okay,” he said, before dedicating a touching “Into My Arms” to the happy couple before following it up with “Mercy Seat,” a song about the electric chair), and a 57-year-old guy straight up asked if he should give up on love (“Of course not…and you don’t have much say in the matter”). I cringed when one lady asked him if he would ever considered covering Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” (“It’s tragic what’s happened to that song…and I wouldn’t want to add to it.”) Why would he subject himself to this? While some legends preach—Springsteen can lather himself up into a full on televangelist pitch—while others are stoic—Dylan hasn’t said even a word in between songs in decades—why was Cave, an all time great in his own right, going all amateur Socrates on us?

Halfway through the show, somebody in the audience said that years ago, at a Bad Seeds show, he caught Cave as he fell into the crowd. He wondered if there was a method to Cave’s madness, if maybe he focused on the biggest dude in the front row, as a sort of potential soft landing. Cave pointed out that while he’s never stage dived or crowd surfed in his life—“I don’t do that shit”—he did allow that there was a reckless interactive nature to his performances over the years. He says that his physical approach to the crowd has always involved faith, but as he’s gotten older, his songs themselves have gone “looking for connectivity,” using the question as more of a rhetorical device in his songcraft and that craft is a search for meaning even more than truth. And while he’s always had a spiritual yearning, he’s considered himself a rational human being. “But increasingly, as I’ve grown older, and especially after my son died, I’ve felt the yearning for something beyond myself.” He explains that grief can turn you mad, but you have an intuition about things. “My son is with me in this room,” he said. “I feel that.”

One of the last songs he played, and maybe the most poignant moment of the night, was another cover, “Shivers,” a song written by Cave’s old Birthday Party bandmate Rowland S. Howard when Howard was 16-years-old. “It’s an extraordinary song,” Cave said by way of introduction. For his part, Howard, who died in 2009, supposedly believed Cave’s interpretation betrayed his original intent, which, as Cave might have you believe, is precisely the point of his cover—the song means something different to him, and that meaning was more important to him than the creator’s intent.

My baby's so vain

She is almost a mirror

And the sound of her name

Sends a permanent shiver down my

Spiyyy-yiii-yiiii-yiii-yiii-yiiiine