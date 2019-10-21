Miranda Lambert’s Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour Lights Up the Xcel

× Expand Photo by Kevin Mazur courtesy of Essential Broadcast Media ACM Vocalist of the Year nominee Miranda Lambert warms up a northern October night with her songs of the south and honey voice.

Like her opener, “Locomotive,” Miranda Lambert never ran out of steam during Saturday night’s Xcel Energy Center performance. After a blend of country and blues from openers Ashley McBryde and Elle King (you know her from 2014 hit “Ex’s & Oh’s”), Lambert played hit after hit for more than two hours, splitting up her show with a set from her Pistol Annies girl group.

She cranked out all the Lambert classics you’d expect from her almost 20-year career, like “White Liar,” “Mama’s Broken Heart,” “Gunpowder and Lead,” “Little Red Wagon,” and “Kerosene,” slowing it down for beloved tear-jerkers “The House That Built Me” and “Tin Man.” From her mischievous smile, you can tell Lambert has just as much spunk as she did when she first started singing about her broken heart and Texas upbringing.

Sprinkled in with our all-time faves were newer tracks like “Automatic” and “It All Comes Out in the Wash.” She also gave us a glimpse of what’s to come in the November release of her next album, Wildcard, with “Bluebird,” a song that’s likely to hog radio waves.

Yes, Lambert plays the role of the crazy ex-girlfriend, and has all the spice and sass of a rebellious southern bell. But her fans are here for it because they identify with it. Even after all these years and tours, she still seems to be having fun—and so are her concert-goers. “Y’all are still here!” she said of her repeated appearance in St. Paul.

Mid-solo act, Lambert paused for Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley to join her onstage as the Pistol Annies. Under their stage names, Hippie, Holler, and Lonestar, the trio played spunky, rebellious songs like “Hell on Heels” and “Takin’ Pills.” Their swaying hips and bluesy sound captivated the X.

And they don’t take themselves too seriously, rattling off their stats after a few songs. Between the three of them: three husbands, two ex-husbands (Monroe is the only Annie without an ex-hubby), three kids, one step-kid, and 23 animals. “So, we have a lot to write about,” Lambert said. Speaking of those divorces, a comical video filled with feather boas, glitter, and court rooms backed “Got My Name Changed Back.” This is the band you want to be friends with if you need a little Girls Rule, Boys Drool attitude in your life.

Giant bronze frames hung as screens on the stage, showcasing her videos and live shots in an artful display. A highlight of the show was the reel of dog snapshots from Lambert’s pet rescue charity MuttNation, rolling behind her soulful song of community and love, “All Kinds of Kinds.” If you’re not a dog person after hearing about Lambert’s MuttNation and seeing all kinds of furry faces . . . well, you will be.

To finish the show, Miranda invited her all-lady lineup onto the stage for “Fooled Around and Fell In Love.” And we did. We fell in love with this show, this all-female lineup, and the confidence and sass behind every song in this show. If you missed the ride, the Wildcard tour starts in January—jump on the Little Red Wagon.