Ten Things We Learned from Michelle Obama's 'Becoming' Tour

It was like Beyoncé herself stepped foot in St. Paul last night.

Traffic backed up St. Paul’s downtown streets. Jacketless, rain-soaked women, men, and children (okay, mostly women) waddle-ran toward the Xcel Energy Center’s doors, hours before one of Minnesota’s biggest events of the month began. No, Beyoncé wasn’t playing. Neither was one of those boy bands my 15-year-old niece likes (which one is popular right now?). It was former First Lady (or, as interviewer Michele Norris called her, our forever First Lady) Michelle Obama.

When her memoir, Becoming, hit shelves in November 2018, it was a near-instantaneous bestseller. The first black FLOTUS (and champion of public service, mother, and erstwhile lawyer) sold more than 3 million copies in the book’s first month on shelves, and sold out her St. Paul book tour stop at the X last night. In a rainy week sprinkled with bad news, it seemed like people were craving inspiration and connection, any way they could get it. And boy, did they get it. Here are a few things we learned from the realest memoirist in town.

Michelle and Barack Obama's Xcel fist-bump Michelle and Barack Obama's Xcel fist-bump

10. St. Paul holds a special place in her heart.

Michelle and then-Senator Barack Obama learned he won the Democratic nomination at the Xcel Energy Center in June 2008—the very venue Michelle (I feel like we're now best friends, so I'm going to refer to her on a first-name basis) spoke in nearly 11 years later. In fact, the X was the site of the couple’s now-famous “fist-bump” photo. #RelationshipGoals, right?

9. She loves to dance.

Okay, this isn’t really new. Most of us have seen the former FLOTUS bust a move on Ellen or James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. But she breaks it down for fun, to stay healthy, and even at the close of her book discussion. Which makes sense, because…

8. She’s good at making people feel comfortable.

From the girl-power pre-show playlist to the funny anecdotes she peppered into the event (did you know she met her husband in her lawyer days, when she was his mentor at Chicago law firm Sidley & Austin?), listening to Michelle feels like you’re hanging with your brilliant, articulate best friend. She spoke often about wanting kids, families, mothers (everyone, really) to read her book and see their own journey and struggles reflected—and from the crowd’s near-constant nodding, murmuring, and cheering, it seems like she reached her goal.

7. The South Side of Chicago made her who she is.

Michelle Robinson grew up on the South Side of Chicago, with a strong family who let her use her voice—and her innate sass—as she saw fit. She says she knows she wouldn’t be the same without her family and her roots. “That explains who I am,” she told last night’s crowd. “It’s not the eight years in the White House. It’s South Side.”

6. The Obamas have—gasp!—had marital struggles, and that’s okay.

In her memoir (and at last night’s event), Michelle opened up about her marriage’s challenges. Marrying and raising a family with a politician wasn’t always easy, no matter how much they loved each other. They went to marriage counseling, had many conversations about sacrifice and give-and-take, and became a stronger couple because of it. Michelle wanted to assure everyone in the crowd, especially young couples, that marriage is hard, and people don’t talk about the challenges in marriage as much as they should. It’s okay to have problems—as long as you work through them together.

5. Proper diet and exercise are important at every age.

Yeah, yeah, we know, eat kale, not Oreos, go for a run, don’t binge-watch. But it’s still important. While it might not be realistic for everyone to follow the former FLOTUS’s workout regimen (she gets up at 4:30 every morning for an hour-and-a-half workout), anyone can squeeze a couple healthier moments into their lifestyles. She suggested a walk-and-talk with friends—“before you know it, you’ve done a few miles,” she claimed—and grabbing lunch or a glass of wine when you’re done. That we can do.

4. The Obamas tried to give their daughters as normal a childhood as possible.

Sounds impossible, right? They grew up in the White House. Sure, they had armed security at preschool, and their dad couldn’t go to parent-teacher conferences without shutting down the route to school (embarrassing), but the Obamas did their best. Sasha and Malia got to have sleepovers in the White House. They even played sports…

3. …And their dad coached!

Yes, our former president coached Sasha’s youth basketball team, the Vipers, while he was in office—and Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Maisy, also played. According to Mrs. Obama, it was quite the scene: The Obamas, the Bidens, all their security—and the other kids’ parents and families—piling in a gym for fourth-grade ball. Mr. Biden was even known to, uh, make his thoughts and opinions about the games clear. “I had to say, ‘Joe, stop yelling, you’re the vice president!’” Mrs. Obama said.

2. You’re in charge of your own story.

Both Obamas—and their kids—had their share of haters while in the White House. People called Michelle “an ape in heels,” claimed she didn’t love her country, and posted countless hateful remarks online. She read through every single unkind comment ever posted when she wrote her book—but is taking her story back. “I have to do the work to show people who I am,” she said at the X.

1. Above all, people are good.

Michelle grew up in a place where her neighbors feared her family—or were at least wary of them—because of the color of her skin. Americans, and people around the world, felt the same way when her family entered the White House. But she’s a believer in the power of hope, and that bad news, preconceived notions, and fear should never keep people apart. “Folks are good people,” she said.

After last night, I believe her. Do you?

