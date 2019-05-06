Lizzo Rocks Sold-Out Show at the Palace Theatre

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams

This just in: Turns out, Lizzo is still 100 percent that bitch. That bitch who sold out the Palace Theatre in what seemed like seconds for her Cuz I Love You tour stop last night. (And, subsequently, sold out two more shows at the larger-capacity Armory this fall.) Who brought it home at Coachella just weeks ago.

Oh, and who barely had a voice just days ago, thanks to a nasty bout of sickness during her nationwide headlining tour.

Not that you’d know she wasn’t feeling anything less than 100, of course—Lizzo lit up the Palace with everything she had. Her career-ranging set began with a belting “Cuz I Love You,” included a few numbers from Big Grrrl Small World and Coconut Oil like self-love anthems “En Love” and “Worship,” and closed the encore with her new party hit “Juice.” The rest of her Cuz I Love You songs fit seamlessly into the set, as well. I loved the way she took a stool for her exasperated fuck-boy-ballad “Jerome,” and felt the feminist love during “Like A Girl.” And, yes, she busted out Sasha Flute during the encore. (Thank goodness: I had been looking forward to her famous fluting for days.)

The entire set felt like a thank you to the Twin Cities, the place that made her the Lizzo she is today—that is, the one who went from opening for HAIM just last year to dropping her first full-length major label album from Atlantic Records (that debuted at number six on the Billboard 200) this April.

“This is the place where I discovered how to be an artist,” she said. “You have such a culture here, and I want to thank you eternally for that.”

× Expand Lizzo, Palace Theatre Did you really go to a Lizzo show if you didn't see a twerk line?

It was easy to see she felt at home, and she busted out stories that wouldn’t have worked anywhere else. After all, what other city would empathize quite as much with her getting her phone stolen at Market BBQ five years ago, inspiring “Phone?” And the show was all the sweeter with her best friend and DJ, Twin Cities rapper Sophia Eris, by her side. In fact, Lizzo ended up flipping a few verses to Eris during the set, and wow: That woman has a magnetic stage presence of her own. Remind me to catch her next time she has a solo show.

But as much as the show felt like a love letter to the place she called home for so many years, in a way it felt like a goodbye. Lizzo will always be a Twin Cities hero (we hold on to people—ever heard of Prince?), but she’s moving on from intimate shows with the people who know her best. Yes, she loves playing here—and she truly does seem to feel a connection to the Twin Cities—but her gaze is forward. She’s going to keep moving, and we’re going to let her. But we’ll never let her forget where she came from.