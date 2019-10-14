Lizzo's Homecoming at the Armory

× Fresh photos with the bomb lighting pic.twitter.com/DqWR7qKt4k — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 12, 2019

I’ve been waiting three years to see Lizzo in the flesh. I wasn’t first gen, second gen, even third gen of her musical creative growth. I likely heard her in some earlier version of herself but didn’t stop and take note until “Good As Hell.” I remember exactly where I was the first time I heard that song on The Current on the way to work one morning. After the song I learned the artist was from Minneapolis, and I also remember the thrill up my spine.

After tickets for the first show at The Armory sold out in minutes, I was poised and ready to nab my pair once the second show was announced. I wanted to be in the house–and in the House of Lizzo I was for one glorious night on October 11. Here are my Top 5 highlights.

The room was filled with anticipation. The stage was set. A DJ pulpit wrapped in Lizzo lettering meets gothic graphics supported by a backdrop reminiscent of stained-glass windows in churches near and far. Lizzo started out with a three-song set: “Heaven Help Me,” “Worship,” and “Hands in The Air.” Praise be, Lizzo was leading her congregation through a service of togetherness, tolerance, acceptance, and love. I appreciated (welcomed) the stripped-down nature of her show. No trapping. No hoopla. No fancy light shows, unnecessary props, or distractions. Just Lizzo, her trusted creative partner DJ Sophia Eris, and her disciples—The Big Grrrls. Not sure how it all plays out and holds up in a much larger venue (Austin City Limits for 75,000 last night)—but at The Armory and with the sold-out crowd of 8,000+, the lack of pageantry was a plus, and added to the transparency and authenticity that is pure Lizzo. All that said, she doesn’t hold back to make a statement with her wardrobe. Her beautiful body on (near) full display—including blinged-out Doc Marten-style boots. No high heels necessary for this high priestess of independence and style. The connection Lizzo makes with her people is palpable. Experiencing her show-womanship is unforgettable. But what really resonates is her rawness, humanity and honest ability to open up and talk to her audience, and that’s what makes us fall in love with Lizzo. The Armory was filled with love—and that feeling has stayed with me ever since. I’m sure I’m not alone to say what a good feeling it was to hear her share what Minneapolis means to her. The growth she experienced here, and how Prince himself urged her to use her music for positivity. What a gift to her—and ultimately us. And the icing on my Lizzo cake was my husband’s reaction—the semi-resistant acceptor of my second ticket—who looked at me and said, “damn, she can sing. I had no idea. I thought she was a rapper and played the flute." That would be Sasha Flute, Mr. Olson.

-Jayne Haugen Olson

Jayne scored me a last second pair of tickets, so I brought my brother for his birthday—he was turning 42—and loves Lizzo as much as everybody else in the country. I’ve been lucky enough to see her a bunch of times over the last six years: In the Entry, at Icehouse, opening for Har Mar at the Knitting Factory in New York, and I was there at her first main room headlining set at First Avenue in 2016. She’s always been great—she’s really good at this! But I was excited to see her at the Armory while she’s at the top of the charts—she’s had the #1 record in the country for the last month and a half. Would it feel like a homecoming show? What does a Lizzo homecoming show feel like anyway?

We’re a sucker for homers here, and Lizzo knows it. What was your over/under on how many times Lizzo would yell, “Minneapolis!” or “Minneap!” or “Minnimotherfuckingapolis!” 10? 15? By my count it was 17 times, even though the sheer size of the 8000 cap Armory had her questioning exactly where in Minneapolis she was. “This place is a big ass venue,” she said, explaining that she’s never been to this particular spot in the city. “I was like, did I just get off a bus?” I enjoyed her “fuckboys" speech right before “Jerome.” She started that one off by returning to the stage without her dancers, finding a seat, and sighing, “Feels good to sit down, Minneapolis.” And man, with her schedule this week alone—Austin City Limits a week ago, St. Louis on Tuesday, Armory night one on Wednesday, Madison, WI on Thursday, back to the Armory on Friday, and back to Austin City Limits this weekend—she deserved a breather, even if it was in the middle of a sold out show. Then she apologized for starting 10 minutes late. “I needed to eat some macaroni and cheese,” she said. She flaunted her one-of-us cred by pointing out how a body needs some cheese on the first snow day of the season, “in the name of self care, of course.” Self-care and self-love is Lizzo’s brand, but she mused, “If I’m 100% that bitch why do I keep running into these fuckboys?” She wondered if fuckboys are put on her earth as some kind of moral test, and concluded, “Fuckboys don’t love themselves.” Then she sang “Jerome,” her ballad about a noncommittal dude who only texts her back at 2 in the morning, and I started wondering which Minneapolis fuckboy or fuckboys were the inspiration for the song. Hometown team! The feminine energy in the room was intense—she’s a role model to so many people, especially young women, and the hero worship was palpable. Early in the show, Lizzo commanded the fans she calls Lizzbians to say, “I love you, Big Grrrls,” and they dutifully complied. And she patted us on the head, “You sound so cute! Cuter than any city.” And a little later in the set, I think during her song, “Scuse Me,” she had all the ladies singing along to the chorus, and while the song contains some PG-13 raunch, all of those feminine voices, literally thousands of ladies singing en masse, sounded straight up angelic. Or as Lizzo put it, “Y’all sound like a fucking choir!” Her new batch of material, the ubiquitous super positive stuff we hear in commercials and in movies and on television shows, are incredibly well designed pop songs, built out of the last 75 years of pop and hip hop. There are brassy big band swells and trap snares and she’s at the center of all of it, selling every one of them with her gigantic personality. But my favorite shit is obviously Lizzo’s profane stage banter. And so many of her bits that feel off hand in the moment must be as designed as her songs—this was a road tested show—but it’s all so effortless. She clearly wants us to be thinking and feeling out there as we’re listening to and watching her, but bottom line, she’s so charismatic that she can’t help but constantly crack all of us—including herself—up. She had that bit right before “Tempo,” her song with Missy Elliott that posits “slow songs are for skinny hoes.” Right before she sang it, she reassured us that we didn’t have to worry about “appropriating thicc bitch culture” and then she led us on a sort of yoga meditation, but you know, in her unique Lizzo way—inviting us to close our eyes and “imagine you’re a thicc bitch.” Towards the end of the set, she acknowledged how wild this all must be from the Minneapolis fan’s perspective, hearing “Truth Hurts” on every radio station multiple times a day, seeing her meteoric rise through pop culture on TV, and now a year later, being in the same room with her again, except this time with 8000 people. “Wasn’t this the bitch in 7th Street?” she asked rhetorically. “Wasn’t this the bitch at Cause?” And, “Wasn’t this the bitch rapping with Doomtree on Mike Mictlan’s verse?” She answered her own question: “Yes! I’m the same bitch!”

-Steve Marsh

Setlist:

Heaven Help Me

Worship / Respect (Aretha Franklin & Elton John cover)

Cuz I Love You

Exactly How I Feel

Scuse Me

Water Me

Jerome

It's My Party / Crybaby

Tempo

Gigolo Game / Like a Girl

Boys

Soulmate

Lingerie

Good as Hell

Truth Hurts

Encore:

Heaven Help Me Reprise

Juice