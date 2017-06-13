Deep Lyrics and a Side of Sencha Tea

× Expand Photo courtesy of Harper Smith Julia Brennan

Plymouth native Julia Brennan always listened to KDWB and Cities 97 on the way to high school, but now only a year after graduation, she can turn on the car radio and listen to her own song on the drive.

“Inner Demons” has made it to #1 on the iTunes charts and plays on radio stations around the country, but the local Minnesota stations still have a soft spot in her heart. KDWB more or less launched her music career by playing her self-released single on a segment called 'Make My Monday.' Cities 97 already teamed up with Brennan and ZZ Ward to start their summer concert series and will be welcoming her back on the second night of Basilica Block Party, July 7–8.

Brennan’s single “Inner Demons” may connect with the heart of vulnerability and struggle, but in person, the 19-year-old is incredibly bubbly. The first hint of her effervescent personality is seen in the KDWB “Make My Monday” submission that started it all. The form starts out with “Hiii,” and ended with, “Have a beautiful day!” The second hint was the intense passion with which she recommended Sencha Tea Bar’s Ruby Keys drink.

In a way, it’s nice to know that the same artist who sings, “Inner demons fight their battles with fire/Inner demons don’t play by the rules,” is also an 18-year-old who uses Snapchat filters, loves Harry Styles, and religiously sticks to a regimen of French lessons from Rosetta Stone when not playing with her one-year-old puppy.

After all, the hurt she has experienced doesn’t define her even as she puts it at the forefront in her EP, also entitled Inner Demons. The trio of songs consist of the single, “I’m Not Her,” and “A Light in the Darkness,” an anthem about pushing forward no matter what.

“I’m not good at writing happy songs, but I don’t mind,” Brennan laughs. “I don’t want to make pop and happy songs if that’s not what I’m feeling or what I want to say. I want it to be true to me.”

After “Make My Monday” aired 60 seconds of her song in August 2016, she performed at the Minnesota State Fair, moved into her University of Minnesota freshman dorm, and then moved out the day before school started—because she had three record label offers. Since then, she has performed at concerts like Jingle Ball’s pre-party, and she is working on a full album.

While Brennan’s been doing some traveling lately (recording in Nashville does rack up the frequent flyer miles), she wouldn’t trade in her “underrated” Twin Cities or her house nestled in trees.

“I love going to New York, Nashville, and L.A. to visit, and then coming home,” Brennan says. “I want to stay here as long as possible.”

Julia Brennan at the Basilica Block Party, July 7–8, Tickets are $60+ (children discounts available), 88 N. 17th St., Mpls., 800-514-3849, basilicablockparty.org.