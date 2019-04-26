The Guthrie’s Metamorphoses Explores the Myths of Ovid

× Expand Courtesy of the Guthrie Mary Zimmerman, Metamorphoses

If you go see Metamorphoses, the latest play showing at the Guthrie, you’ll find yourself sitting poolside. One of the most gorgeous set pieces the Guthrie has built is a simple yet hypnotizing 1,500 gallon pool of water that functions as a prop, metaphor, and symbol for Mary Zimmerman's take on the tales of Ovid.

Before winning the Best Director Tony Award in 2002 for its Broadway production, Zimmerman adapted Metamorphoses as a university thesis project in 1996. In a series of vignettes, the play unfolds with the Cosmogony, or creation myth, before entering the story of King Midas, who wishes for everything he touches to turn to gold and accidentally transforms his unruly daughter in the process. The classic tale of human greed is the one through-line in the play, and before the story of Midas is resolved, the myths of Alcyon and Ceyx, Orpheus and Eurydice, Baucis and Philemon, and more are interspersed between.

“Myths are the earliest form of science,” a therapist explains after one post-modern scene to Phaeton, son of the sun god Apollo. “The myth is a public dream.”

Mary Zimmerman's Metamorphoses

Among the ten or so tales the play shuffles around, Metamorphoses gives each the gravity of the gods while also bringing them down to a human level. Each of the myths transitions fluidly into the next, and succeeds in submerging the audience into a dream-like state of heady contemplation.

Consider the story of Eros and Psyche, the one myth in Metamorphoses that does not appear in Ovid, about trusting the blindness of love after experiencing the darkness of loneliness. The characters in Metamorphoses represent and enact the murky, ineffable depths of what it means to be human–the unexplainable that words alone can't describe. There's a mystical spirituality that persists during Metamorphoses, that elevates the struggles of man with the weight of the divine universe.

Ultimately, Metamorphoses is a play about storytelling. There’s a certain comfort in knowing that the tales of these characters are still relatable centuries after their creation. Nobody ends each story in the same state as they began, and so Metamorphoses exemplifies the power of great theater: its ability to transform.

Metamorphoses is showing at the Guthrie now through May 19.