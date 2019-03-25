The Guthrie Travels to the 17th Century With Cyrano de Bergerac

× Expand Photographs courtesy of the Guthrie Theater Cyrano de Bergerac

The heroic bravery of Cyrano de Bergerac (Jay O. Sanders) is undisputed: The rugged cadet in the French Army may be rough around the edges, but he can fight a hundred men singlehandedly. The one thing that brings him cowardice? Love. “How much hope does this nose provide?” Cyrano asks.

The play, written in 1897 by the French playwright Edmond Rostand and set in 1640, is based on the real-life Cyrano and his “graceless nose,” which he is extremely sensitive about. Cyrano’s surly exterior is anything but pretty, matching his brash and witty personality that keeps people quietly ridiculing him at a distance. But he has a poet’s heart, which pours out into tender, secret feelings for Roxane (Jennie Greenberry), the only person he feels affection toward. Christian (Robert Lenzi) is the storybook hero without the brains to match, but when he locks eyes with Roxane, their mutual crush ensues.

When Roxane tells Cyrano about her feelings toward Christian, he feels there is no point in acting on his attraction. Instead, to help Christian fully win over Roxane, he writes romantic letters that express his true feelings under Christian's name. Thus, Cyrano's enthralling declarations of love come out of Christian's mouth, and Roxane falls for him.

Cyrano de Bergerac Balcony Scene

Don't take appearances at face value with artistic director Joseph Haj’s production of Cyrano de Bergerac, whose adaptation of Rostand’s script is distilled from two previous English translations: one written in prose by Gertrude Hall, and another in verse by Gladys Thomas and Mary F. Guillemard. The play runs at nearly three hours with intermission, but moves with a propulsive rhythm that rarely loses momentum. The build-up to the tense climax, which finds Cyrano and Christian sent to the siege of Arras during the Franco-Spanish War, is carefully orchestrated with expertly choreographed fight scenes and a famous balcony scene only behind Romeo and Juliet.

The play has seen countless adaptations since its Paris debut in 1897, where the audience famously applauded for over an hour after the curtain fell. Rostand is credited for injecting romance and chivalric heroism back into French theater during a cynical time at the turn of the century, when the country was losing its status as a world leader, that continues to give the play a source of modern relevance. It's been brought to film between Steve Martin’s Roxanne, the gender-swapped The Truth About Cats and Dogs starring Uma Thurman and Janeane Garofalo, and Netflix’s loose high school version from last year, Sierra Burgess is a Loser.

The set is mainly composed of a curiosity cabinet–popular in the 17th century–that deconstructs throughout the play, echoing the division between outward and inward beauty and the distance between these characters in setting up the play's balcony scene. As Christian calls for Roxane underneath her window, with Cyrano whispering what to say into his ear, we learn that what ultimately will sway Roxane’s love is not looks but words. The central question in the play is whether Cyrano will realize that what resides within him matters more than the size of his nose.

× Expand Cyrano and Roxane

In his Guthrie debut, Sanders mines the true beauty behind Cyrano’s outward ugliness, finding the heart beneath the hardy shell. He pulls off an exceptional feat in being the focal point for the audience to connect with the entire play: We laugh with Cyrano and his brutishness, and we ache for Cyrano when the walls he builds around himself gradually get torn down. Cyrano is a stand-in for anybody who has let one flawed trait measure their sense of self-worth.

“Why is it you against the world?” somebody asks Cyrano, who is so self-conscious about his nose that he supposedly "once put to death two men with allergies just because they spoke nasally." Haj’s adaptation invests in the humor and soul between the action, bringing the humanity that lives in Cyrano's heart to the surface, making the play's tragic climax all the more sorrowful.

Cyrano de Bergerac runs March 16 - May 5 on the McGuire Proscenium Stage at the Guthrie Theater.