The Gift of Festival Field

I have seen the light, and it’s Surly Brewing Festival Field—and guitar-great Gary Clark Jr. was just the man to lead a soulful night of music under all of the stars in heaven on Friday night.

I’m surely not the last to be anointed with the brew of Surly Nation before a musical revival of choice—and mine did not disappoint. As my husband and I made our way through the security and ticket check-in we saw the guitar-slinger himself, cutting through the back lot donning a flat-brim Stetson-style hat and badass swagger. We were all there to hear him. Praise be.

We locals don’t have the best reputation of getting off our butts at concerts. We dutifully sit, even ask those in front of us “if they would mind sitting down.” You have no choice at Festival Field, and that’s a good thing. We all stand tall like the abandoned grain silos that set the backdrop. The crowd moves as one. And on Friday, we had a guitar god as our guide. No thought of age, income, or social standing. (Even Woody Harrelson was there.) A communion of music, guitar fuzz, and wafts of weed.

A music critic I am not, I’m just a girl who got lost in a musical maze that ran me through memories of Stevie Ray Vaughan, the Grateful Dead, old blues greats, a hint of reggae, a dose of Frampton voice box, and my beloved Prince.

