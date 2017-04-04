Female-Created Art Persists in the Twin Cities

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Weisman Art Museum Oriental Poppies by Georgia O'Keeffe

When most people name their favorite artists, they come up with names like Matisse or Picasso. Monet. Renoir. Andy Warhol. Maybe Georgia O’Keeffe’s name gets thrown into the mix, but otherwise, there’s a pattern: Most of the famous artists people know of are men. It’s generally hard for people to even produce the names of more than a couple female artists because they’re simply not represented in museums. In fact, an article from The Guardian stated that women have created three to five percent of art in major permanent collections across the United States.

Well, not in the Twin Cities.

Female-created art makes up a large portion of paintings, prints, sculptures and more in Minneapolis. The Weisman Art Museum, Minneapolis Institute of Art and the Walker Art Center have been championing female artists from their inceptions. We caught up with the museums’ curators and directors to see what female artwork local museums have that you need to know about—and what’s new and up-and-coming.

Mary Cassatt - The Bath (1890-91, drypoint and aquatint print)

Location: Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia)

Printmaker and painter Mary Cassatt is best known for her depictions of the mother-child bond and the simple yet beautiful day-to-day lives of women. She was friends with Edgar Degas and exhibited Impressionist paintings, but later created her own printmaking style after being inspired by a Japanese exhibit in Paris in 1890. After modifying her drypoint and aquatint technique 16 times, she created the final version of The Bath—one of the first prints in her new style.

Elizabeth Catlett - Sharecropper (1952, color linocut)

Location: Mia

Artist Elizabeth Catlett used graphic art and sculpture to spread progressive political messages and encourage social activism. Her work features Mexican and African influences and typically used women as the main subjects. Sharecropper, a linocut print, shows a black female farm worker in the South after the Civil War. Her skin is weathered, her expression is forlorn, and her clothes are safety pinned together—all highlighting the hardships and exploitation of sharecroppers.

Clementine Hunter - Picking Cotton (1950s, oil painting)

Location: Mia

Clementine Hunter, a black folk artist, taught herself to paint while working as a field hand and domestic servant on the Melrose Plantation in Louisiana during the 1940s and 50s. Her paintings represent daily plantation life for black workers in the South—before plantations used machines for the majority of the work. She started selling her paintings for just 25 cents, but soon the plantation curator took notice of her work and helped her sell them at the town drugstore. Toward the end of her life, museums and art dealers picked up her work for thousands of dollars.

Dorothea Lange - Migrant Mother (1936, photograph)

Location: Mia

Dorothea Lange photographed Florence Owens Thompson and her children in a field workers' camp while Lange was working for the Farm Security Administration during the Great Depression. Many workers’ lives, including Thompson’s, were at risk because of the pea crop failure. Lange brought the photos to a newspaper, and a subsequent article featuring her pictures got the government to bring aid to the camp. After widespread magazine and newspaper use, Migrant Mother became a well-known representation of the Depression.

Élisabeth Louise Vigée-LeBrun - Portrait of Countess Maria Theresia Bucquoi, née Parr (1793, oil painting)

Location: Mia

Élisabeth Louise Vigée-LeBrun was the principal portraitist for Queen Marie Antoinette and the French aristocracy in the mid- to late-1700s, starting when she was just 24. She often painted formal portraits of high-class women onto fake backgrounds, like the waterfall and forest in the Portrait of the Countess, which was in style at the time. She fled France at the start of the revolution in 1789, spending the next 12 years in exile and painting her way through Europe.

Katharina Fritsch - Hahn/Cock (2013/2017, sculpture)

Location: Walker Art Center

“She’s one of the most important voices in sculpture today,” Walker curator Pavel Pyś says of Fritsch. Hahn/Cock, her famous 20-foot ultramarine rooster, is an ode to feminism because of its satirical masculinity. A version of it will reside in the Sculpture Garden beginning on its June 3 opening. The Walker will also feature an exhibition of her work, Multiples, from May 11-October 15. Hahn/Cock and the Multiples show depict the type of work that put her on the map: sculptured monochromatic, everyday objects that are twisted or altered just enough to be a bit strange and symbolic.

Nairy Baghramian - Untitled Commission (2017, sculpture)

Location: Walker Art Center

Iranian-born and Berlin-based sculptor Nairy Baghramian often focuses on sociopolitical issues and statements in her work. According to Pyś, the Walker commissioned her to create a new permanent sculpture for the Sculpture Garden—her largest United States sculpture so far. She also collaborated with designer Janette Laverrière to create an installation in the Walker’s current exhibition, Question The Wall Itself, which changes the concept of a library from a quiet and calm place into something resembling distorted beauty.

Georgia O’Keeffe - Oak Leaves, Pink and Grey and Oriental Poppies (1929 and 1927, oil paintings)

Location: Weisman Art Museum

Okay, most people already know Georgia O’Keeffe. But it’s still worth noting that an O’Keeffe could have been the Weisman’s first acquired painting, and the museum has been a champion of female artists since it was started in the mid-1930s. O’Keeffe, an American modernist, is most famous for her paintings of flowers, and city and desert landscapes.

Liz Larner - X (2013, sculpture)

Location: Walker Art Center

Larner’s steely, rounded, 3-dimensional X, which looks vaguely like a monochrome spider, sits in the Walker’s new entry pavilion. She used computer-imaging systems to work with industrial steel to represent the convergence of art and technology. Larner, a modern sculptor, works with a variety of media from clay to copper to caviar (really).

Edith Carlson - Entire Collection (paintings/drawings)

Location: Weisman Art Museum

Edith Carlson, a painter born and raised in Brainerd, liked the Weisman’s commitment to showcasing female artists so much that she left her entire estate and collection to the museum when she died 10 years ago. Most of the few hundred paintings in her collection depict her fascination with the colors and light of the New Mexico desert, where she spent part of her adulthood. As a nod to her contribution, the Weisman named the Edith Carlson Gallery after her.