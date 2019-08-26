Dierks Bentley's State Fair Show

× Expand by Natalie Hall Dierks Bentley performed the Grandstand at the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday, August 24 as part of his 2019 Burning Man Tour.

From the beach, to the mountain, to 35,000 feet in the air, we rode along with Dierks and his band in a high-energy performance I will never forget. Dierks is the reason I own a Rolling Stones T-shirt, and yes, if we passed in the night, I would hand him a lighter. We’re all a little bit burning man, and this concert just fanned the flames.

Dierks Bentley’s Burning Man Tour stopped at one fair all summer, and I’m so glad he chose to chow down on Sweet Martha’s with us. The Great Minnesota Get Together–or as Bentley affectionately renamed it, The Gathering–welcomed this guitar wielding, high energy star for two hours of chest-vibrating hits.

× Expand by Natalie Hall Georgia native, Caylee Hammack opened for Dierks Bentley for the first time at the State Fair, and will open for his final three shows of the Burning Man Tour.

From the moment opener Caylee Hammack stepped on the Grandstand stage at the State Fair in her white over-the-knee boots and jean jacket, jean dress combo, I was sold on this show. Caylee brought fiery songs about heartbreak, love, and moving to Nashville and living in your car. Like an appetizer, she got us jazzed and made us hungry for more songs of the South.

My regular concert buddy is my mom, and we always guess at what songs an artist will open, close and encore with. We saw Dierks in Duluth in March, and we were dead wrong, guessing that he would open with “The Mountain” or “Living” and encore with “Burning Man.” Nope. He opened with “Burning Man” (go figure on the Burning Man Tour). So, this time we were kind of cheating, but we guessed that he would open with “Burning Man.” We’re psychic.

Dierks Bentley took the stage in a flannel, as all country singers should. From the amazing cinematography rolling on the big screen background during the opener to the authentic videos of the band doing normal life things (sledding, walking their dogs, etc.) during “Living,” and the comedic ‘70s airplane video before “Drunk On A Plane,” I was blown away by the engaging and detailed performance. There were even red and blue flashing lights for “5-1-5-0.”

This was not just a tour for The Mountain, Bentley’s newest album, it was a tour for the fans. He pulled from almost all of his 10 albums, throwing it back to “What Was I Thinkin’,” and “Riser,” and touching on Dierks classics like “Up On The Ridge,” “Am I The Only One,” “Free and Easy,” “Somewhere on A Beach,” and “Black.” I remember this from Duluth’s concert too: There are songs I normally pass on that I loved live. I don’t think that’s unusual. The live Dierks Bentley is an entertainer, and every song is full of passion and heart.

For a solid few minutes after his opener, the crowd wouldn’t stop cheering, and he looked amazed. At 43, and 10 albums into his career, he still thanks all of us for coming to his concerts and making his job what it is. His head is definitely not too big for that Seven Peaks baseball cap.

Bentley gets his energy from the fans. He said early on in the performance that just like us, this is his Saturday night, and this is what he chooses to do with it. And he loves it. He literally jumps on one leg across the stage, throwing his hands in the air like a teenager on too much sugar and caffeine. Dierks started the Burning Man Tour in Canada in January but has been performing pretty solidly since May 2018. The eight-month tour has given his voice a little extra rasp, which is not a bad thing, but might be disappointing to people who don’t love the gravely sound of “Black.” And hey, give the guy a break, my voice still hurts, and I just screamed along for one night.

× Expand by Natalie Hall Dierks Bentley's Burning Man Tour started in Canada in January, and ends in California in September, with a brief intermission over Labor Day weekend at Seven Peaks Festival in Colorado.

My favorite part of any live concert is the song background and artist side notes. Again, Dierks did not disappoint. Glossy, black solo cup in hand (in the edgy way that only Dierks can make a solo cup look cool), he gave shout-outs to some local radio hosts and talked about his songs as the Ferris wheel lit up the navy and orange sky.

Dierks Bentley is not just a singer. He is performer. The artful videos, the look of awe on his face, the contagious energy he brings to the stage–it’s all part of the experience. It’s not just a guy and his band singing; they put on a show for a crowd that Bentley makes feel like his friends throughout the night. His performance is not all smoke and lights, though. He is just one of the guys, raising a glass, going through life like we all do.

My only bone to pick was not with Dierks Bentley, but with our State Fair. At the end of the immersive performance, as Bentley was finishing his encore, the fireworks started. I know, I know, who am I to complain about fireworks? But, it felt like the State Fair stepped on his toes. Recorded music (not a Bentley song) started blasting and the fireworks went off, but Dierks and his band were still on stage, bowing and tossing their picks. Maybe this was how it was planned, maybe he ran long, maybe someone pushed the fireworks button too early. If felt like a slip up. But, after all that effort and energy Dierks poured into the evening, the least the fair could do is give him a few extra minutes to take a bow and say goodnight before letting the fireworks fly.