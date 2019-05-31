Chromatics Journey Into Night at First Avenue

× Expand Photographs by Bergen Flom Chromatics at First Avenue

Listening to Chromatics is a lesson in patience. Their albums are long yet rewarding, sneaking in moments of maximalist 80s dream-pop bliss between ruminative instrumentals, letting synth lines breathe and unfurl in exciting directions at a contemplative pace.

Over the course of their nearly 20 years of activity, the band has grown unrecognizable from their roots as the insular solo project of Minneapolis native and guitarist Adam Miller into the blockbuster spectacle they are today.

Since 2005, synth-wizard Johnny Jewel and vocalist Ruth Radelet were added on to refigure what Chromatics could be, and with the release of 2007’s appropriately titled Night Drive and 2012’s Kill for Love, they found their recipe for indie success: A reel of shoegaze influences, spliced with the sounds of rare and vintage synthesizers, visuals inspired by film noir and 70s B-horror movies, and the pulse of French and Italian electronic music.

Jewel’s Italians Do It Better record label has cultivated a legion of die-hard worshippers with this dedicated vision, and he was a huge influence on the direction for the soundtrack of Nicolas Winding Refn's 2011 film Drive with Ryan Gosling. (Chromatics' label-mates In Mirrors and Desire both opened the night). Their dressed-up covers of artists from Bruce Springsteen to Neil Young to Cyndi Lauper aren't afterthoughts: They're reworked pieces from the ground up.

Fans have been waiting in eager anticipation for the next Chromatics album, Dear Tommy, since they announced it in 2014. Jewel, ever the meticulous auteur, reportedly destroyed all copies of the finished album after a near-death accident and began rerecording the entire thing in late 2015. In the interim, the band has released a string of adventurous EPs and remixes, and appeared as themselves at the roadhouse on Twin Peaks: The Return, with Jewel having recorded over 20 hours of music for David Lynch to use.

“When I first started going to shows this place was a doorway to a new reality–a different reality,” Miller said of performing at First Avenue, noting that he and his brother, drummer Nat Walker, both graduated from South High School. Just like a dream, a Chromatics song lifts you away and takes you someplace new.