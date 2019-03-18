The Hobbit Comes to the Children's Theatre Company

× Expand Photo by Dan Norman, courtesy of the Children's Theatre Company Children's Theatre Company's ‘The Hobbit’ Joy Dolo, Becca Hart, Reed Sigmund and Dean Holt in ‘The Hobbit’

We have a reading-aloud tradition in our little Minneapolis household. One year my kids and I, Tobi, now 10, and Ace, now 13, read the Harry Potter series, then we read The Hobbit, and we loved it to bits, and also learned that quite a few of the elements of Harry Potter mythology have roots in the Hobbit. Then we read Lord of the Rings out loud, which took a whole year, and was kind of worth it. In any event, you can see we are all in when it comes to the Hobbit-y threads of life, and so when the chance to see the world-premiere of the Children's Theatre Company's production of The Hobbit came up, we went!

The official opening night crowd was ready for it: A few people in the audience were tricked out in full Ren-Fest regalia, with cloaks, elf-ears, and brocade. Now, if you aren't familiar with the story, it's the tale of the homebody hobbit Bilbo Baggins, who joins a great adventure with dwarves and wizards to seize treasure from a dragon. Dean Holt plays Bilbo, and is the only actor who plays but one character, and he is sheerly, endlessly delightful: Elastic-faced, clowning, lovable, he's like a magician working the kid-crowd, if pulling rabbits out of hats is the same as pulling smiles out of kids. My kids and I agree: We love Dean Holt! After that, we our opinions diverged.

My thirteen year old thought the play conveyed an important message about the importance of friendship and the futility of war. My ten year old thought Gollum was really funny. I also thought Gollum was really funny! But I thought the rest of it was really more of a first draft that wasn't quite working than a finished play.

Here are the problems I encountered: First, the costume and set design are dismal, a sort of sepia toned raggediness and rust permeates the set, and the costumes are all Carhartt-after-a-year-in-the-Dustbowl. I have never seen a work of children's theater where the source material is more theatrical, playful, and child-friendly than the final play. The audience was more dressed up, and far more fun to look at than the cast.

These costumes led to profound play problems in simply tracking the characters: Joy Dolo, for instance, played Gandalf, the Elven Queen, and the dwarf Bombur, and several more characters all in what was effectively the same outfit. Now, sometimes there were subtle changes, such as the addition or subtraction of a white scarf to her costume, but all around me children were asking their adults what was going on, what was going on, what was going on?? These problems could have been prevented with a couple of different color velvet cloaks. I can kind of imagine that you'd want to differentiate this play from the blockbuster movies, but when you're substituting a whole cave full of gold and jewels for a couple burlap-look sacks and two leather steampunk boxes for Bilbo you've really left a lot of fun on the table.

The other major problem was that in many passages the play came off as a sort of retrospective synopsis of things that happened in the Hobbit, delivered as past-tense narration by major characters, instead of a drama in front of your eyes. This stiffness was enhanced by a sort of declamatory stridence that seemed to be set as the default style for all of the characters except playful Bilbo. Weirdly, each actor got a scene or two to show off that they are as capable of as much charm as Bilbo: Joy Dolo's turn as Gollum with light-up eyes was everything you'd ever want in kid's theater: thrilling, big, funny, scary, you forgot she was a human actor and thought she was Gollum. Reed Sigmund's Thorin is boring and wordy, but then suddenly as a spider Sigmund is electrifying. H. Adam Harris seems mainly to mill around as an extra guy who wisecracks, and then in an all to brief scene he's a wicked, riveting version of Smaug the dragon. When most everyone put on wolf-masks and howled the effect shot through the room like adrenaline, and suddenly all the kids stopped squirming and asking what was going on and leaned in to the play. This version of the Hobbit needed many more moments like that.

Before I went to the premiere, I had asked on Twitter—find me @DearDara—for questions about this Hobbit. Erica asked if the small cast felt satisfying or slim: My answer is: Neither. It felt not-realized. If Joy Dolo had been directed, as Gandalf, to be bigger than life and she had been given a big sweeping cloak and a glittering staff I can see both roles working well. Deej asked if we'd read the book, and if the play ruined it for us. We totally read the book, and this production had about as much relation to the source material in my mind as West Side Story had to Romeo and Juliet. Of course, West Side Story spent a couple years on Broadway refining the production before it became the masterpiece we enjoy today. Could this Hobbit likewise be refined? If they want to. There was a standing ovation at the conclusion of play, so there's a good chance everyone involved will read this and conclude I'm nuts. If that happens I'm okay with that, I'll always have the book.