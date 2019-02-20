Angélique Kidjo Shines Bright at the Cedar

× Expand Photo by Peter Diamond Angélique Kidjo

Angélique Kidjo has an energy that cannot be contained. This was apparent in her agile movements across the stage and into the crowd at the Cedar Cultural Center last night, where she performed her fantastic cover album of “Remain in Light” by Talking Heads, in her irresistibly magnetic personality, that got the notoriously stoic all-ages Minneapolis audience dancing on stage with her, and in her smile, that radiates pure joy.

“I’m just gonna celebrate life while I can,” Kidjo told the audience, and that she does. A UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2002, Kidjo is known as much for her activism as her music, that she sings with a contagious euphoria, sometimes in English, sometimes in Fon, French, Yorùbá, or Gen, all of which she is fluent in. She even sometimes sings in her own language that she developed herself.

Kindjo's first album, "Logozo," reached number one on the Billboard World music chart in 1991, and her follow-up, 1994's "Ayé," was produced by David Z in Paisley Park and Will Mowat in London and earned Kidjo her first Grammy nomination for the song "Agolo." She's now won three of the awards, and this marked her first trip back to the Cedar in 25 years (she last performed there 10 days after giving birth to her daughter).

The 58-year-old singer reimagined the classic Talking Heads album to bring its Afrobeat-indebted undercurrents to the surface, while imbuing the songs with her own personality. In adding new lyrics to the originals, she breathes life into their 80s politics, whether she is speaking of the colonization of a man’s village on “Listening Wind,” female empowerment on the “Great Curve,” or skin bleaching on “Seen and Not Seen.”

Kidjo first heard the Talking Heads song “Once in a Lifetime” after leaving her home of Benin to study jazz in Paris in 1983, debating with her classmates that is was not just rock n’ roll, but African music. It wasn’t until 2016 that she heard the rest of the album and was inspired to reconnect the source of the material to the sound of her native West Africa, recruiting Fela Kuti’s Tony Allen to play drums on the record alongside collaborating with the likes of Ezra Koenig, Blood Orange, the Kanye West and Rihanna producer Jeff Bhasker, and the artist Kerry James Marshall, who photographed the album’s artwork.

Whereas on the original album David Byrne’s vocals gave the songs a paranoid, frenetic art-rock edge, Kidjo’s envelope the songs with warmth and power. On “Once in a Lifetime” she belts, “time isn't after us … letting the days go by,” turning the song into an anthem for appreciating every one of life’s precious moments. On Kidjo’s covers, the drums sound deeper, the polyrhythms are at the forefront, and the original album’s emotion is no longer distant, but passionate.

There are a number of white artists who have incorporated the sounds of Africa into their work and then were credited for popularizing them in the West, whether it be Talking Heads, Paul Simon, Peter Gabriel, or even Ezra Koenig with Vampire Weekend. Kidjo’s cover album is a glorious reclamation of her continent's vast and diverse sounds, and by the time she performed “Burning Down the House” during the encore, she had already burned down the Cedar.