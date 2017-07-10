An Enchanting Sunday in the Park with the Guthrie

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Guthrie Theater "Sunday in the Park with George" at the Guthrie Theater

“It’s hot up here,” Dot complained—in song—over and over.

Well, sure it would be, if you were spending your Sunday modeling for an obsessive painter whom you somehow had fallen in love with. And you were wearing full petticoats and a heavy dress. In the full morning sun. When even accomplished painters refused to work, because it was Sunday, and it was hot.

But George (based on French post-Impressionist painter Georges Seurat) hardly hears his muse’s complaints. In fact, Dot worries he barely sees her as more than a prop, not allowed to move or speak or—as he made perfectly clear—continually gripe about the weather.

And so begin the struggles of George (Randy Harrison) and Dot (Erin Mackey) in the Guthrie’s Sunday in the Park with George.

The musical brings a fictionalized version of Georges Seurat’s painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte to life. The first act, which could be an entire play by itself, follows flawed lovers Dot and George and their acquaintances through a series of Sundays in 1880s Paris. George paints Dot and the other park-goers on La Grande Jatte again and again, but they’re never just right. The light is all wrong, or the man’s hat should be red instead of black, or the dog’s back isn’t arched just so. He retreats in his work, often forgetting what day or time it is, completely oblivious to those around him. Meanwhile, Dot grasps with the loneliness of loving someone who can be a million miles away, even as he sits in the same room. Both Dot and George constantly seek validation—but not the kind the other can give.

The second (much shorter) act takes place nearly 100 years later, as George’s great-grandson, also named George, tries to find his own place in the ever-changing avant-garde art world with his outspoken grandmother Marie (George and Dot’s illegitimate daughter) by his side. He makes the same sculptures over and over, never branching out or taking new risks, and never letting anyone but Marie far enough into his life to make much of an impact.

Spoiler: Both Georges are ridiculed for their work. Both must learn about the precarious balance between work and life. One realizes it in time; one is too late.

The story delves into the complex notions of how and why we love those who cannot love us back, and how much of ourselves we are willing to give up for others. There may be no love without sacrifice—but sometimes sacrifice goes too far. The musical is charmingly funny, with an enchanting set and talented spitfires for characters, but it strikes a deeper chord with the audience as it commands them to examine their own relationships—with work, with others, and, in the end, with themselves.

Sunday in the Park with George at the Guthrie Theater. Tickets $34–$87. Now–Aug 20. guthrietheater.org