The Medics Behind the Protesters

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Medic Bus

As people gathered across the cities to protest the police killing of George Floyd, hundreds of volunteer medics assembled for work they thought would be behind the scenes. Groups of nurses, medical students, and others with first aid training set up tents and safe areas that protesters in need of care could shelter in. As people feared contracting COVID-19, they also set up COVID-19 testing stations at the protests. It was later found that very few people attending mass gatherings in Minnesota in the past few weeks tested positive for it.

Of the volunteers, Robyn Hanscom and nurses from Methodist Hospital operated out of a medical bus connected to a neighborhood association. They worked during the day, treating heat stroke and handing out donated supplies like masks and water.

“People can’t afford [healthcare] and they’re donating water or bandages or whatever they can,” Hanscom says. “It’s just very cool.”

Hanscom and the medic bus crew had no incidents with the police, rioting, or tear gas. But as night fell and curfew began, other volunteer medics say that police acted violently, and that eventually, they began targeting medical staff specifically.

Hiding From Police

“We had to take off all of the red crosses on us and get rid of most of our medical gear so that we weren’t identifiable,” says Taylor, a volunteer medic with North Star, speaking of her second night providing first aid.

Taylor volunteered on Midway and Lake Street during the first week of protests. On her first night, she and the medics she were volunteering with were attacked multiple times by police, she says. “Cops would fire off shots and once they started firing off shots, we’d run back behind a building, and once they were done you’d go back to the same spot and offer aid to anybody who’d gotten hurt,” she says. “There was a pretty predictable pattern, actually.”

Two days later, that pattern changed. Saturday night, she and other medics were only able to treat a handful of volunteers. Right after curfew began, she saw the camp leader and medical students running and leaving their guarded camp, and realized she had to get out as well.

She and nine other medics ran to a nearby apartment building which had been designated as a safe house where they hid in a dark basement and kept an ear to the door. Someone who had been shot below the eye with a rubber bullet came asking for help 20 minutes later. “We couldn’t light any lights in the basement for fear of safety, or for fear of being found out that we were hiding,” Taylor says. “So, we had to fix her up and take care of this really bloody gash on a table in the laundry room with a dull lantern lighting us.”

The woman stayed with them until the next morning when curfew ended and went to a hospital. During that time, Taylor and some of the other medics called their families to say their goodbyes, fearing that the building they were in would be one of the ones to be destroyed by arson.

Taylor and one of the other medics left exactly at 6 a.m. “There was a really intense feeling of relief,” she says. “But, as we were walking through the streets, that feeling changed to anger and despair.”

Other volunteer medics across the cities had similar experiences with police attacking them and the people around them with riot control agents, which is considered a war crime by the United Nations.

“The air was spicy when you breathed in,” Veronica Phongsavath says, describing her first night volunteering on the ground as a medic. “There was so much tear gas in the air no matter where you went.”

Phongsavath and the other medics she was volunteering with set up their tent at a local business with the permission of the owners. Because they were on owned property, the police didn’t have the right to make them take down camp, Phongsavath says.

“That didn't stop them from firing rubber bullets, or canisters into the tents,” she says. “But it did help that they weren’t like actually rushing in and destroying supplies, and taking things that were otherwise necessary to help people.”

Phongsavath and Taylor both reported that their medical supplies were destroyed during the nights they were helping. While thousands of dollars worth of supplies were covered in tear gas the next morning, other things were set on fire. She says that while some of the damage was done by police, Phongsavath said that some destruction could’ve been done by rioters or white supremacists.

“I am 100 percent sure that many of the individuals who’ve been out protesting are going to suffer from PTSD after the effects of these following weeks,” Phongsavath says. “Because the air—just the air, the atmosphere.”

Providing Mutual Aid From Afar

Not everyone who wants to provide first aid to protesters is able to. While Phongsavath and Taylor said that they thought they’d be more help as medics than as front line protesters, the violence and conditions they encountered prevent some people from providing medical aid. But, they’ve found other ways to help.

Phongsavath, who has severe asthma, was unable to return to the medic tents for further protests because of the potential exposure to tear gas and COVID-19. But she found another outlet to provide aid, and began volunteering as one of the moderators of the Facebook group South Minneapolis Mutual Aid Autonomous Zone Coordination, which is nearing 20,000 members. In the beginning of the protests, she was modding almost all day, every day.

The main purpose of the group is to organize donations and help for South Minneapolis. In the past couple of weeks, the group has received not only money, food, and clothing, but also furniture and old cars, which mechanics have been repairing pro bono. While many of the people offering aid are from the Twin Cities, people as far as Ohio have come to help out.

“There's a lot of people who want to help, and who need help,” Phongsavath says. “But making sure that they're coordinated and connected to each other so that those resources can reach the people that need it the most has been extremely difficult.”

Many groups have struggled to allocate millions of dollars in donations that they’ve received in a matter of weeks, including Reclaim the Block, and the Minnesota Freedom Fund which received over $30 million in donations. While happy to see that the community has come together so strongly and generously, Phongsavath worries that people will stop volunteering and donating as time goes on.

“Part of me feels like it's just a fad right now,” she says. “Everyone's coming out and showing such gracious support that I'm really hoping that there's a deeper resonance with the community to show that we can support each other.”

Sometimes that support can come from unexpected places. The safe house that Taylor and the other medics hid in was an apartment building. They feared that they’d be reported, but instead received food and water during the night from some of the residents.

“We called the people who sheltered us our angels,” Taylor says.

Despite the experiences she had, Taylor says that she would do it again in a heartbeat, and now plans to become an EMT. “It got me thinking that I really want to do more to help people.”