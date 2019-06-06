The Many Meanings of the Moon

× Expand Museum of the Moon

For the past few weeks, we Twin Citians have had the moon to ourselves. That is, UK artist Luke Jerram's "mini" moon sculpture, on display at the Bell Museum until Sunday as a part of the "Year of Apollo" programming, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing. Although it's not really that miniature: At seven meters wide, the sculpture gives viewers a realistic and up-close picture illustrating the moon's nooks and crannies with NASA-sourced imagery and simulated moonlight.

A series of events has allowed visitors to experience the moon in a different light after hours. Apart from seeing the sculpture in the darkness, different events have explored various perspectives on the moon outside. Last night's included "The Moon Through Dakota and Ojibwe Eyes," which provided some insight as to what the moon means to Native Americans. Dakota language specialist Neil McKay and indigenous linguist James Vukelich spoke in front of a packed house, sharing the thoughts and histories of the Dakota and Ojibwe peoples' associations with the moon.

McKay, also known as Čhaŋtémaza, began with a familiar idea: Just as we imagine that there's a man in the moon, creating the shadows, the Dakota people see a man dancing, squatting down with two feathers on his head. Also, as we sometimes playfully picture the moon as cheese, the Dakota imagine mice eating away at the full moon to get the crescent shape that we see throughout the month. More personally, McKay explained that the Ojibwe people relate the cycles of the moon to a woman's cycle, as she renews herself each month for new life. Vukelich (Kaagegaabaw) said that the Ojibwe reference the moon as their grandmother.

The most tangible difference in what the moon means to Native Americans is that their calendar is based off of the lunar cycles. With incredibly literal and descriptive imagery in their words, each month is named for what happens during it. Between each "month" named, many similarities appear, although Vukelich compared the differences between Dakota and Ojibwe languages like German and Chinese. June was named the Strawberry Moon for both nations, as June is the time the berries are harvested. The Ojibwe's etymology was especially picturesque: as the word is "ode'imin" for strawberry, "ode" means heart and "'imin" means berry. Heartberry.

The harvests were a common theme for names of the moon. For the Dakota, July is the Moon of Choke Cherries Ripening, August is the Harvest Moon, and September is the Moon of Corn Harvest; and for the Ojibwe, April is the Maple Sugar Moon, July is the Raspberry Moon, and August is the Blueberry or Wild Rice Harvesting Moon. A few names were more abstract: as for the Dakota, January is the Moon of Difficulty as it is difficult to survive in the winter, March is the Moon of Sore Eyes (think snow blindness); and for the Ojibwe, March is the Moon when snowshoes break, as the snow is often very hard then.

Since the names of the moons and the etymologies were often heavily dependent on the weather and climate around them, a great question was posed during the Q&A at the end: With the climate changing all around us, do you anticipate that the names of the moons will change with it? With uncertainty, McKay said it’s possible that the Native Americans would call the moons differently due to changes in harvest and activities during each lunar cycle, as the weather continues to become more unpredictable.

“Museum of the Moon” will be on display at the Bell Museum until Sunday, with an extra After Hours night happening on Friday, June 7 from 8:30-10 p.m, so you can appreciate our mini moon one more night before the exhibit disappears.