The Making of a Super Bowl Party

× Expand Photo by Eliesa Johnson How to Make a Great Hot Party Drink / Photo by Eliesa Johnson

Things that keep an event planner up at night one week before executing an exclusive, star-studded Super Bowl party: picking the perfect time to place a $200,000 Aston Martin coupe inside an ice structure and making sure the humidity in the indoor pool room doesn’t melt the ice luge.

You can’t chance evaporating décor when attendees are paying $3,000 each to spend an evening hobnobbing with Jamie Foxx and Shaquille O’Neal.

“Whatever an event producer deals with on a regular day,” says Amy Zaroff of Minneapolis-based Amy Zaroff Events + Design, “this is times 1,000.”

Zaroff is producing Big Game Big Give 2018, an annual Super Bowl weekend fundraising gala, which this year, takes place Saturday night at the Edina estate of Novu CEO Tom Wicka and his wife Angie. The intimate setting and guest list capped at 500 help to make this one of the more execlusive events of a weekend with dozens of big ticket parties. For Foxx, hosting the Big Game Big Give is more than the standard celebrity appearance—the Academy Award winner will spend the evening mingling with guests, Zaroff says. He follows a long line of A-listers affiliated with the annual Super Bowl weekend event—past hosts including Alec Baldwin, Hilary Swank, and Ashton Kutcher. They do it because unlike other Super Bowl parties charging anywhere from $200 to a mind-boggling $75,000 for a VIP table, Big Game Big Give, put on by the Giving Back Fund, donates all proceeds to local and national charities. This year, that includes the Nash Avery Foundation, in memory of the Wickas' son Nash, who lost his battle with Duschenne muscular dystrophy in 2017 at age 18. Foxx and Shaq won’t collect appearance fees for the event, rather, donations to the charities of their choice.

The philanthropic mission and promise of stars, athletes, and CEOs on the guests list only makes the stakes higher for Zaroff and team. “Super Bowl isn’t going to make you a millionaire—it’s about brand profitability.” She’s working with no fewer than 38 vendors—almost all local—to tend to every detail from lighting and sound to linens and, of course, ice.

“I knew everybody in town was going to do ice for this Super Bowl,” Zaroff says. “I wanted to do it in a different way.” Thus, the 20 by 30 square foot building that guests will walk into when they arrive instead of the standard step and repeat for photos. It’s sponsored by Aston Martin, which wants to highlight its 2019 coupe. So Zaroff dreamed up the idea of sticking the lime green—rather, "lime essence"—sports car, which will be auctioned off at the party, inside a house of ice. The walls go up on Thursday and Friday. “Then we’ve got to drive the car in and close up the rest and build around it…” Zaroff says out loud, but mostly to herself. You can’t review the plans too many times at this stage in the game.

“We’re spending our days and nights making spreadsheet after spreadsheet,” Zaroff says. “Load in, load out. Caterers, liquor, bathrooms, valet, heating, flooring….”

And it will all be over before the ice luge melts.

Event Lab in Minneapolis is producing 30 different Super Bowl week events, from décor for a space at Super Bowl Live on Nicollet Mall to multi-day corporate hospitality suites. President Jack Noble expects this week to be the biggest in his company’s history in terms of revenue—as much as a typical quarter of the year. Event Lab isn’t new to national events—they’ve worked Ryder Cup, the MLB All Star Game, the Republican National Convention. None of those compare to Super Bowl, Noble says. “This is the biggest thing we’ve ever experienced.”

Some of Event Lab’s parties have been in the works since last fall, but requests were still coming in as late as last week. “After the final two teams were known, we started getting a lot of phone calls. We can take on more party decorating, but that’s it.”

Event Lab keeps an inventory of furniture and games for parties. Everything is spoken for. That includes bubble hockey, pool tables, giant Jenga. “People want some form of entertainment other than a band,” Noble says.

And most Super Bowl party hosts, especially the corporate types coming in to entertain clients from all around the country, want “the lodge look—Northwoods/Minnesota themes.” Noble says he can do that blindfolded at this point—but he’s had to bring in extra furniture to keep up with demand.

Create Catering thought things were busy last week with prep for two clients throwing four days of parties. Then a request came on Friday for a 350 person dinner. No caterer wants to turn that down, but how do you pull it off at this point, when staff and resources are maxed out?

“I just keep waiting to hear there is literally no more vodka in town,” says Nicky Metchnek, event sales director for Create. “Thank goodness it hasn’t happened yet.”

They’re cooking up a lot of comfort food: walleye cakes and wild rice are among the requests. Bonfire cocktail parties are in demand. Everything is stepped up from typical events, Metchnek says. Clients are looking beyond Create Catering’s wine list to bring in special bottles. “And we have a nice wine list,” Metchnek says. They’re demanding elevated service, and huge quantities. “There is going to be so much food for these people!”

Huge as it is, Create Catering has been planning, and staffing up, for a year. The biggest headache for hospitality pros now is transportation—be it, finding enough buses or dealing with street closures around downtown venues.

Many of Event Lab’s happenings require transporting visitors around the city. Noble says he’s out of busses. Thankfully, out-of-town vendors are heeding the call: Noble knows of one Chicago transportation company that is bringing in 500 buses. For Zaroff’s Big Give, it’s managing parking in a residential neighborhood. “Please Uber,” she’s urging guests. Metchnek is worried about keeping her catering trucks on schedule with traffic jammed in downtown Minneapolis.

Says Noble, “It doesn’t matter how nice the party is, if guests can’t find a parking spot and get a drink in the first 10 minutes, you’ve failed.”