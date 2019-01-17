The Loft Unveils Stephen King, Amy Tan, and More Authors for Wordplay Festival

× Expand Photo by Peter Diamond The Loft Wordplay Rock Bottom Remainders

Minnesotans are known to be a bookish people. We are one of the most literate states in the nation, are home to myriad locally owned bookstores, renowned independent publishers, forward-thinking authors, and have events like Talking Volumes and Talk of the Stacks to quench our thirst for discussing a good read. The nonprofit literary journal Rain Taxi has also put on the Twin Cities Book Festival for 17 years, drawing in a crowd of 6,000 to the State Fairgrounds this past October.

The literati will be pleased to learn, then, that the Loft Literary Center’s inaugural Wordplay Festival is set to launch May 11-12. The festival aims to be Minnesota's largest book celebration, with the goal of bringing in 100 authors and 10,000 visitors from around the state to the Mill District.

The full line-up of authors was announced at the Loft on Thursday night. Readers can expect appearances from celebrated novelists Stephen King, Amy Tan, and Jamaica Kincaid, local authors Marlon James and Nora McInerny, the environmentalist Bill McKibben, and plenty of other notable writers including Jericho Brown, Nicole Chung, and Pico Iyer. The list spans the gamut of genres, with plenty of fiction, poetry, young adult books, and nonfiction authors—a little something for everybody.

True book snobs will appreciate that King and Tan’s band (yes, band)—The Rock Bottom Remainders, whose revolving roster in the past has included Barbara Kingsolver, Matt Groenig, and Maya Angelou, among several others—have a slot booked at First Avenue on May 10 to open the weekend of events. Mitch Albom, Mary Karr, Dave Barry, and plenty more are expected to join in that evening.

The weekend will be filled with thought provoking conversations, a book-themed pub crawl, book signings, writing workshops, and a stage for kids activities. Expect food trucks, beer tents, quiet nooks to read, and stacks of books everywhere.

Wordplay Festival is the brainchild of The Loft’s executive director Britt Udesen and the festival’s founding director Steph Opitz, a native Minnesotan whose resume includes stops at both the Texas Book Festival and the Brooklyn Book Festival, which shaped her thoughts for Wordplay.

“We wanted to think about it kind of like a music festival, where people go maybe because their favorite band is playing, and then they discover other people,” Opitz said. “We wanted to have lots of favorite ‘bands’ and have people feel like they can wander around and have poetry sneak attack them, or fiction all of a sudden be a surprise because they enjoyed an author’s conversation. We wanted to hook them in with a book that they already love, and have all of these other offerings so that they can discover their love of reading.”

The advisory council that Opitz recruited for the festival includes over 20 names, like Louise Erdrich, Danez Smith, Celeste Ng, and Alexander Chee. The Loft previously raised $40,739 through 475 backers on Kickstarter to help launch the festival.

“At the Loft, we believe the connective power of story and verse are needed in a divided world now more than ever, and it’s why we’ve created Wordplay—the biggest effort in our storied history,” said Udesen in a statement. “We can’t wait to bring this fun, provocative, inspiring, and important lineup to the Twin Cities!”

Tickets are on sale March 14 for Loft members, and March 15 for nonmembers. Prices range between $10 and $400 for a VIP pass. Children under 17 can enter the street access to the festival for free. Tickets for The Rock Bottom Remainders concert are $40 and will be available through First Avenue. More information is available at the Loft.