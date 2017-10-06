The Haunted Basement Parts Ways With The Soap Factory

× Expand Photo by Ashley Berry Photography, courtesy of the Haunted Basement Creep Twins from the Haunted Basement

It seems like the Haunted Basement couldn’t exist without The Soap Factory. We wouldn’t even have one of the Twin Cities’ most popular Halloween haunts without its birthplace, since it all started when a Soap Factory volunteer got bored at the front desk one night and decided to explore the horror movie-creepy basement with a flashlight. But due to this year’s renovations and increased studio space at The Soap Factory (not a bad thing), the basement is turning more artsy than eerie, and that’s just not conducive to a good scaring.

Insert Haunted Basement, Act II.

Creative Director Christopher Barton and his crew did some soul-searching (and then property-searching) after they learned of the renovations last year. Could they keep up their 10-year act in its original locale, albeit with less space and a cleaner feel? Or was it time to part ways from the Haunted Basement’s home and jet off on their own for the first time?

After deciding they just couldn’t give the same experience in such a small space, they broke up with The Soap Factory and found a space at 2010 East Hennepin Avenue that no one else would rent. It features an odd structure right in the middle of the room, a sketchy-looking tunnel leading to nowhere, and lots of nooks and crannies that most businesses just didn’t want to deal with or renovate. But where others saw hassles, Barton saw possibilities. He could get people to crawl through the tunnel, hide actors and props in the corners and hallways, and, well, you’ll have to visit to see what happened to the center structure. Even without as much backstage and storage space as The Soap Factory, 2010 was perfect.

Adrenaline junkies and fear addicts know that the Haunted Basement changes every year (the crew completely strikes the set after closing night and starts fresh the next year), but this year could host the most dramatic changes. Barton brought in a brand-new set team to put fresh eyes on the new space. The installation artists and set designers on the team—including one artist who used to work for Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim—worked for months to create something avant-garde and bizarre and terrifying and fascinating, all at the same time.

They’re keeping their annual theme concept, but we’re not going to ruin it and spill exactly what it is. Here’s a hint, though: It’s a play on 2010’s history as a General Mills research lab, the very building where Cheerios was created. Confused yet? Good.

Obviously, the Haunted Basement is not your average haunted house. Frankenstein won’t be there, nor Dracula, and especially not Casper the Friendly Ghost. They create their own world and their own monsters. You won’t find your kid’s science teacher wearing an ill-fitting plastic mask here. Barton and his crew hire professional actors, drag queens, clowns, and burlesque dancers months before the Basement opens. And yeah, the dramatics crew gives it their all.

“This is their opportunity to get weird, do abstract stuff, get in people’s faces,” Barton says. “We consider it performance.”

The 2010 building gives the actors room to perform before visitors even step into the Haunted Basement itself. With an average of 600–800 attendees every Saturday night (and close to 15,000 total during the month it’s open), visitors often have to deal with wait times. But it’s not like they’re just standing in line, bored and unprepared for what’s ahead. The team is utilizing 2010’s courtyard to create a pre-party every night, with entertainment and actors milling about and hyping everyone up. Ready to see for yourself? The Basement is open every Wednesday–Sunday through Oct. 31, with special events on Friday the 13th and October 25.

Haunted Basement, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Bldg. 9, Mpls., hauntedbasement.org