The Hammy History of Spamtown, USA

× Expand Glen Stubbe Photography Spamtown, USA

A divisive strike engulfed Austin, Minnesota, 35 years ago when wages were cut at the Hormel meatpacking plant. The small town over 100 miles south of the Metro filled with intensive negativity as people took sides and made difficult choices. There were the strikers, the Hormel Foods executives, the replacement workers, and those who broke picket lines to go back to work. And there were those caught in the middle, like the children, just trying to wait out the longest strike in Minnesota’s history.

Portraying the perspective of the kids, the Children’s Theatre Company's Spamtown, USA, written by Philip Dawkins and directed by Will Davis, delves into a side of local history often overlooked. Dawkins interviewed about 25 people who were children living in the area during the strike, resulting in the composite characters in the play inspired by their situations, stories, and challenges.

The strike garnered national attention, with Reverend Jesse Jackson, the National Guard, and The New York Times reporters coming to town. But the impact that the strike had on young people was largely uncovered, and while the play is not a documentary, it will present a child’s perspective on a difficult situation.

Wayne Cummings, now living in the suburbs of Chicago with his family, remembers the turmoil the strike caused. In middle school at the time, he remembers when his dad came home from work at the plant saying wages were going to be cut by 23 percent.

“As an 11-year-old you don’t quite understand maybe what that means necessarily, even though I knew he was going to be making less money,” Cummings says. “Towards the end of 6th grade––so that would’ve been in 1985––I started seeing a lot of kids at school with ‘Hormel Unfair’ stickers on their trapper keepers.”

After an overwhelming vote from the P-9 union members, the Hormel plant workers officially went on strike for better working conditions and pay on August 17, 1985.

“Naturally I was concerned,” he says, but he noted that his mother ran a beauty salon out of their home, and his father was a county commissioner and picked up work at various places while striking. “You wouldn’t know in my house that my dad was on strike as far as money. I mean, my parents sacrificed so much, and to this day I’m forever grateful for that.”

After failed negotiation efforts between the company and union, the Hormel plant reopened in January of 1986 asking for the striking P-9ers to return. Cummings’s father and about 500 other union members broke picket lines and went back to work. The divisions in town extended and deepened as a result.

“To this day, I’m still just amazed, and not necessarily in a good way, but I’m amazed how influential parents and families were on kids. I’d go to school and I’d be ridiculed. I would be mocked. Kids would say, ‘Your dad is a scab! Your dad is a scab!’ And a ‘scab’ is a derogatory term for someone who crosses the picket line,” he says.

By this time he was in the seventh grade. Kids would put stickers on his locker that said “pick a scab, make it bleed,” and he wouldn’t be able to peel them off.

“I remember thinking: Why? This isn’t our fight. We’re just supposed to go to school, and hang out, and learn, and have fun, and go to gym, and be in sports. You know? What’s happening with our parents is their business,” Cummings said.

Tensions escalated, with people using things like broken glass, nails, and contraptions intended to pop tires. There were people making aggressive phone calls, death threats, and even shooting homes.

“We had our house shot at twice, and I’ll never forget waking up in the middle of the night,” he says. “After the second time our house was shot, I walked outside with my BB gun, because I was going to protect my house. And my BB gun wasn’t going to do any good, but I was still going to guard my house. And nobody was going to hurt my family. I can remember people driving by our house, and they would honk their horns, they would give us the thumbs down sign, they would flip us off.”

Then the strike officially ended by the fall of ‘86, with the parent union taking over the local P-9 union and a new contract being ratified.

“The experiences I had with my family of course brought us closer together. But as far as the strike, and the turmoil, and the anger, and the hatred, and all of that, and the ridicule at school and everything, no child should ever have to experience anything like that. So, I’m so happy that this is being told,” Cummings says.

When he heard about the project, he reached out to Dawkins to share his story.

“There was no right side, there was no wrong side, there were a lot of sides. And I think it’s important that people hear all sides of the experiences that people had at that time,” Cummings says.

When he received a copy of the script, he couldn't put it down.

“I think people will really get a feel for what things were like through the eyes of us, the kids. Because, generally speaking, we did not understand everything that was happening. And so, I’m really excited to see it.”

Unlike Cummings, whose father broke picket lines, Rayce Hardy had the experience of a dad who stayed on strike, all while still being friends with the Hormel executives’ kids. Hardy was a little bit older than Cummings during the strike––he had just graduated from high school and moved back to town once the strike started. He worked part time in Austin while taking some night classes in Mankato.

“After I realized from talking with my dad that the strike was serious and was going to drag on, I thought I’d come back and observe it,” Hardy says. “I had switched majors to economics, and I was pretty interested in it, plus seeing how it was affecting my dad and other relatives and family friends.”

While his dad was a striking worker, many of their friends were Hormel executives. A vice president and Hardy’s parents were in a card club together, lived blocks away from each other, and had been friends since the ‘40s.

“The company had recommended that he not do the card club, because of how it would appear. Because my dad was in the card club, and he was a striking laborer and he was the management,” Hardy says of the vice president. “He didn’t want to stop it, so they kind of did it secretively.”

At times things were tense for Hardy, like when he was working at the grocery store and things got physical with the Hormel CEO’s wife’s bodyguards.

“She used to drive me to preschool,” Hardy says of Nancy Knowlton. “I just made a joke about a competitor’s hot dogs to her, and they both physically grabbed me. She had to tell them to knock it off, and that it was okay. Because she had received numerous death threats from people. You know, just people who are out of control.”

Hardy was out of high school, but his little sister is ten years younger than him and was in elementary school.

“It was really hard on her. She was always so nervous,” he says. “For me it was a little easier to navigate than the younger kids. Because you know, some kids weren’t allowed to play with other kids because their parents were strikers or their parents were executives.”

The worst situation for himself, Hardy says, was when he was invited on a ski trip by his friend, and he was the only non-executive family member. One of the men on the trip who’d been drinking heavily made fun of Hardy’s dad for being on strike.

“Finally, I just had enough, and I kind of verbally attacked him. And the other executives there were actually on my side and didn’t tell me to stop,” he says, explaining how they dragged the man out of the room.

Now as an adult, Hardy teaches at Austin High School, where he covers the strike each year in his economics class. The majority of his students have no idea that there even was a strike, he says, and that the most of the resentment has dissipated over time.

“There was no escaping this strike,” he says.

Tickets are $15-71. February 16–April 5. Recommended for ages 9 and up. More information at childrenstheatre.org