The Great Minnesota Stampede

In 1885, the first crowds strolled onto the new fairgrounds in Falcon Heights, on the site of the recently displaced Ramsey County Poor Farm (a public housing complex for the homeless). Attendees never could have imagined that 130 years later, armies of their descendants would flock to the same fairgrounds by the millions. Right?

Wrong. It turns out those early fairgoers wouldn’t be surprised at all. They, too, were packed in like wool-suited and petticoated sardines.

“Here’s the thing: I have photos of huge crowds at the Fair from 1901,” says Jerry Hammer, State Fair CEO, on a June phone call from his blissfully empty fairgrounds. “And people were saying the same thing then. That they couldn’t imagine getting any more people on the grounds.”

And yet that act of crowd management is exactly what the Fair has managed to do almost every year since then. In fact, the Fair has set total attendance records each of the last three summers (topping 2 million last summer)—on a plot of land that hasn’t grown since the early 20th century. (That’s when the initial parcel ballooned from 200 to 322 acres.) It makes you wonder where, exactly, Hammer and his magicians are putting everyone.

Hammer has certainly seen the crowds grow: He started his first Fair job at age 15, in the greenhouse. The secret, he says, is funneling people into less popular parts of the fairgrounds. The Fair is forever revising its layout. But diluting the crowds has been a dedicated focus for 20 years now, resulting in two major projects.

The first of these was the West End Market: a $17.5 million reinvention of the formerly sleepy Heritage Square area that opened in 2014. The second, the North End, involves a $16 million–plus reimagination of the northernmost reaches of Machinery Hill. It will open this year and include a 12,000-square-foot climate-controlled exhibition hall. Maybe most important of all, it will offer a fancy new restroom, which Hammer claims provides 10 times the capacity of the Works Progress Administration shack that it’s replacing.

“New restrooms are not real high on the list of things you promote at a fair,” says Hammer. “But I’ve told staff for years that you really show people how much you care about them by what your bathrooms are like.”

All these new offerings follow, in a sense, the decline of the family farm. Ever since the mid-20th century, Machinery Hill has slowly been devolving from a bustling farm-equipment display floor to a sleepy showcase for antique tractors.

“I still occasionally hear, ‘It’s too bad you guys got rid of Machinery Hill,’” Hammer says. “Well, we didn’t get rid of anything. The economy changed and that was that. What that left us with is more space.”

Still, on a Saturday afternoon, when you’re standing at the base of the Grandstand, shoulder to shoulder with the mobs swarming the Corn Roast . . . at that moment, in that place, the Fair is more crowded than ever, right?

Hammer won’t hear it: “Hard to believe on some days, but it’s true. It’s less crowded, relatively, now than it was 30 years ago.”

But wait, how can he be so sure?

“You used to be able to tell, just walking out of the Fair offices by the bandshell, how big a day it was,” he says. “And you can’t anymore, because there aren’t as many people in this part of the grounds.”

Fair enough.