The Granada Theater Returns

× Expand Rendering courtesy of the Granada Theater The Granada Theater

The Granada Theater will open for business once again. After shutting its doors in 2003, and then again in 2014, the venue plans to reopen this fall, this time as an entertainment space.

Though rebranded the Suburban World Theater, showing films since the 50’s, Granada is returning to its original namesake with the 2019 remodel and adding the Uptown Lobby & Bar into the mix. Sandwiched between Amazing Thailand and the Apple Store, it’s smack in the middle of all the Uptown action.

Built in 1927, the Granada was named after none other than the town of Granada, Spain. The Churrigueresque architectural style pays homage to the Spanish style of stucco decoration that was popular in the late 17th century.

Through numerous renovations and rebranding (including almost being turned into a retail spot), the core ambience has remained the same, with the outer structure auditorium being left untouched.

New owner and Minneapolis businessman, Doug Hoskin, told the Star Tribune that it was the “beautiful architecture” that drew him to the venue that had been closed for over five years. He had never even been inside the building, but the history of it attracted Hoskin to the project. He also likens working on Granada to something similar to the Armory, but on a smaller scale.

The revamp includes a repainted interior, repaired marquee and improvements to the lobby. As far as seating goes, the Granada is looking to hold around 600 people in its event center when it comes to concerts and other events, like weddings.

Here’s to hoping that this is last makeover that the Granada needs to secure its spot in Uptown. Head to their Facebook page for updates on renovations before its grand opening.

3022 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, (612) 229-3873, Granada Theater