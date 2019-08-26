The Giant Slide at 50: A Family Affair

× Expand Minnesota State Fair Giant Slide

The Giant Slide at the Minnesota State Fair has been transporting tuchies down-slope for half a century now. We caught up with Stacey Pittroff-Baroda, vice president and who you might call an heiress, of the Giant Slide on the eve of the 2019 MN State Fair opening day.

Coincidently, opening day is also Pittroff-Baroda’s 23rd wedding anniversary. In case you missed it, Stacey and her husband Robert, tied the knot at the top of the Giant Slide in front of friends, family and 5,000 fair-goers in 1996 on the Fair’s opening day.

The two met at the Giant Slide and got engaged at a Fair convention. So naturally, getting married atop the Giant Slide was the obvious choice, right?

“People were kinda heckling us like ‘you have to get married at the fair! You guys met there” says Stacey. “We kicked [the idea] around and it just kinda created its own entity,” she laughs.

Opening day of the Fair only falls on the Baroda’s anniversary day every once in a while. Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Giant Slide will give them extra cause to celebrate.

Inspiration for the Giant Slide hit Fred and Beverly Pittroff, Stacey’s parents, in 1965 after visiting a Santa Cruz amusement park and seeing a smaller slide. After hiring an architect and calling in a favor from a friend in the bleacher business to borrow some scaffolding, they went to work on a slide design.

The first slide went up at the Orange Show in San Bernardino, California in 1966. The first model had larger hills and valleys but proved to be a little too steep for riders. After a few adjustments, Fred found the perfect blueprint for his Giant Slide, helping him sell 42 Giant Slides over two decades.

1969 was when the iconic slide found a home at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. Believe it or not, after 50 years, Stacey (who’s worked there since 14) says not much about it has changed.

“It’s a simple ride. The structure hasn’t changed at all. We still have the same steps and everything. The color has changed from the original yellow to yellow and green,” she says. “But, now we’re back to the yellow for the 50th anniversary.”

As for the slide being an icon? Stacey says the novelty of it being large in size might be an obvious reason, but it’s also the sort of generational legacy that holds a special place in people’s lives.

“The grandparents went down the slide when they were little, then they brought their kids and how they’re able to bring their grandkids down,” says Stacey.

And for the Pittroff-Baronas, the Giant Slide will continue to be a generational icon. They’ve already gone on to the third generation and plan to keep going for more to come.

Stacey says her kids, Isabella and Anibella, will “definitely take over the slide business.” They’re both currently studying global business management and entrepreneurship, keeping the Giant Slide a family affair.

To celebrate the milestone, the Giant Slide family is selling one-of-a-kind merch this year only.

“Everyone is always asking us, ‘can I buy your hat and shirt?’ And we’ve always said no because we have to work here. But, we’re doing it for one year because everyone has been asking all these years,” says Stacey.

The limited-edition hats and shirts will be on sale at the base of the Slide. Grab the merch only at the Fair any day this year, while supplies last of course.