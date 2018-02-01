The Best Minnesota-Made Super Bowl Ads

Every couple of years, Minnesota makes the Super Bowl. The television broadcast, that is—specifically the ads.

Of the 30-plus advertising and digital marketing agencies in town, at least 10 employ more than a hundred people. (One, Olson, is pushing a thousand.) Four of our local firms —Fallon, Carmichael Lynch, Martin Williams, and Colle McVoy—belong to behemoth global holding companies. In 2016, Campbell Mithun, once part of McCann Worldgroup, closed and reopened as McCann Minneapolis.

Nostalgia isn’t much of a business model, which means Minneapolis advertising shops are always looking forward to their next campaigns. But we viewers hold on to memories of all the strange commercial magic they’ve used to mesmerize us in the past. We dusted off a sampling of Minneapolis-made Super Bowl spots—a film anthology of fanny-pack dancers and vengeful beavers—and sat down with some local creatives to reminisce.

And now a word from our sponsors.

1975–1983, Super Bowls 9–17

Agency: Campbell Mithun

Campbell Mithun Synopsis: How to show the toughness of a Master Lock? Watch a marksman fire a bullet straight through the body. A Master Lock stays locked!

Mike Caguin, chief creative officer, Colle McVoy

I remember that from my childhood. That, to me, is an iconic ad. One that stands the test of time. It’s still a good idea today. It’s a product demonstration done in an interesting way.

Steve Casey, executive creative director, Martin Williams

It’s just one of those things that was burned into my brain when I was a little kid. It was just really cool. I mean, it’s so simple.

1998, Super Bowl 32

Agency: Fallon

Fallon Synopsis: Part of Fallon’s polarizing “Dick” campaign, a dirt-bike-riding man-beaver terrorizes a group of settlers who chopped down his trees to build their homestead. Revenge deserves a Miller Lite.

1998, Super Bowl 32

Agency: BBDO Minneapolis

BBDO Minneapolis Synopsis: The camera pans across a landscape of salt flats with a voice-over out of a sport car spot. The camera swoops in on a billowing sheet covering what seems to be the car. Reveal: It’s a model sitting in the car . . . eating chili.

1998, Super Bowl 32

Agency: BBDO Minneapolis

BBDO Minneapolis Synopsis: An over-the-top and thoroughly ’90s take on the hip uses of Hormel Chili, from entertaining at trendy parties, to feeding your rollerblading son and his tubular friends.

1998, Super Bowl 32

Agency: Carmichael Lynch

Carmichael Lynch Synopsis: The first Super Bowl ad for a big rig shows a veteran trucker named Gus spouting wisdom like “A haircut shouldn’t cost more than your hat” in a posh Volvo semi. The ride hasn’t changed him, he swears—until a butler emerges from the cab’s living quarters carrying a toothpick in a silver case.

1999, Super Bowl 33

Agency: Carmichael Lynch

Carmichael Lynch Synopsis: A trucker’s Volvo semi turns every head in town as everyone—including a guy in a full-body cast—performs an arm pump. Volvo, won’t you blow your horn?!

Randy Hughes, ad creator, executive creative director, Carmichael Lynch

I was hired at Carmichael Lynch to come work on Volvo trucks, and my first assignment was a Super Bowl spot. The basic idea is that if you can get a trucker to toot his horn, it’s kind of a thrill as a kid. We wanted to put the level of cachet that this is the thing for the road, and people are going to notice you. So we had everybody and their brother noticing and running out, making that sign. And this guy is getting incredulous at the amount of attention he’s getting. What you’re doing is you’re making it popular, so that the guys who are in the market for it feel good about it, because they’ve heard about it.

2000, Super Bowl 34

Agency: Fallon

Fallon Synopsis: Data storage and organization can be chaotic work—almost like herding cats. Ergo, a short film about “real” cat herders.

Jeff Kling, chief creative officer, Fallon

I knew about the EDS ad long before I ever came to Fallon. I didn’t remember who the ad was for. I don’t know what an EDS.com is. And it’s one of those things where I didn’t need to. As Joe Consumer, even if I was super in love with EDS, I couldn’t transact with them. I don’t own a small or large business. I don’t need enterprise support. It didn’t have to be that wonderful. It didn’t have to be an extended metaphor for cat herding: We do difficult shit that no one else wants to do. But it was.

Randy Hughes, executive creative director, Carmichael Lynch

It was a very simple idea, and a business-to-business ad. But they made it relevant to my mom. It’s one where I go, “Dammit. They did that and I wish I did that.”

Mike Caguin, chief creative officer, Colle McVoy

Using cat herding as a metaphor, to me, was brilliant. It feels like a mini-film and a lot of great ads do that. If you’re at a party and it’s loud and you can’t hear the dialogue or hear the voice-over, is it still interesting? Is it still telling a story? That’s where an idea like “Cat Herders” is really great advertising.

2003, Super Bowl 37

Agency: Campbell Mithun

Campbell Mithun Synopsis: Playing off Willie Nelson’s real-life trouble with the taxman, this H&R Block spot starts with Willie turning down a payday for a shaving cream commercial. Later that day, his accountant delivers some bad news: The CPA has botched Willie’s taxes and he owes $30 million. The bearded troubadour shoots the shaving cream commercial.

2004, Super Bowl 38

Agency: Martin Williams

Martin Williams Synopsis: Staples’ first-ever Super Bowl spot imagined an office supply manager as a Godfather figure, doling out supplies only in exchange for pastries. That is, until an enterprising employee busts the racket with a trip to Staples.

Steve Casey, executive creative director, Martin Williams

The idea was to dramatize that very flawed supply distribution process in the office. It was taking that idea of a power-mad office supply clerk who takes advantage of his co-workers. You know, if they need file folders or cartridges, they have to bribe him with baked goods. And then they end up turning the tables on him. We used one of those famous character actor tough guys, Joe Viterelli. And it was directed by Allen Coulter, who’d done The Sopranos.

2012, Super Bowl 46

Agency: Fallon

Fallon Synopsis: A no-funny-business car commercial, the Cadillac ATS challenges its BMW rival, the 3 Series, by owning a famous test track in Germany called the Green Hell.

2015, Super Bowl 49

Agency: Fallon

Fallon Synopsis: So-uncool-they’re-cool people dance enthusiastically while wearing red fanny packs full of uncommonly strong glue.

Jeff Kling, ad co-creator, chief creative officer, Fallon

We didn’t conceive of it for the Super Bowl. And we didn’t know these guys. We didn’t know what they were going to respond to. So we had a range of work. But God bless them, to their credit, they’re like, “Why are you even fucking with anything but that? It’s that.”

Julianna Simon, ad co-creator, director of planning, Fallon

There were so many dramatic statements of pathos and meaning and importance that year. And then in the middle of it, you see this moment of happiness. They just wanted to tell America, “There’s glue.”

Steve Casey, executive creative director, Martin Williams

It was just a spectacular freak-show dance party in a funny way. It’s quirky-funny, which I like, and it’s hard to gauge. It’s just a beautiful, crazy mess.

Mike Caguin, chief creative officer, Colle McVoy

At first I felt like, “Is this cheating?” It’s just so absurd. But I’ve come around to appreciate the fact that sometimes you just need to get people to pay attention to something, to a category and a brand that’s completely forgettable. And so I have come to respect that work.

2016, Super Bowl 50

Agency: Carmichael Lynch

Carmichael Lynch Synopsis: A mom dog drives around the block until her puppy finally falls asleep in back—only to have him wake up the moment she parks in the driveway.

Randy Hughes, ad creator, executive creative director, Carmichael Lynch

When you’re shooting dogs, it’s chaos. We were filming at night, and it was long and taking a lot of time. And then the puppy that was in the car seat on camera actually fell asleep. You can’t say, OK, now make the dog look like he’s falling asleep. You just can’t. When that happened, the ad gods are smiling on you. It made the spot so genuine.

2016, Super Bowl 50

Agency: Fallon

Fallon Synopsis: The spot celebrates how simple it is to get a mortgage using just your smartphone. Caveat: It’s a gateway drug to hypnotic shopping!

2017, Super Bowl 51

Agency: BBDO Minneapolis

BBDO Minneapolis Synopsis: The sound of sizzling SPAM stokes your appetite as a woman fries it for a rice bowl. Tagline: “Don’t knock it ’til you’ve fried it.”

2017, Super Bowl 51

Agency: Colle McVoy

Colle McVoy Synopsis: This regional Super Bowl ad splits the typical 30-second commercial into two different 15-second spots that highlight the gas station’s local presence in funny everyday moments. E.g., fans storm the shop at halftime for snacks.

2017, Super Bowl 51

Agency: Fallon

Fallon Synopsis: Jon Hamm stars in this futuristic spot introducing H&R Block’s partnership with IBM and its artificial intelligence interface, Watson.

What's it like to watch your ad screen during the Super Bowl?

Randy Hughes, executive creative director, Carmichael Lynch

You get a lot of butterflies. You’re probably sitting with your family, and they’re all watching. And they’re not vested partners like you are with your client—all the meetings and all the things you had to do. You watch it, and you feel a little bit of excitement, and then a little bit of, oh, that’s 30 seconds and it’s done. And I worked a year on that.

Steve Casey, executive creative director, Martin Williams

I think everyone gets a little clenched up. It’s unique from an advertising guy's point of view because it's probably the one time all year people actually look forward to commercials. I mean, not to put down what we do, but it really is.

Mike Caguin, chief creative officer, Colle McVoy

It can wear you down if things aren’t going as smoothly as you’d like. But for the most part, it’s the size of the challenge, and the size of the stage that, I would say, adds to the anxiety of the project itself. It’s nerve-wracking because that feedback loop is pretty intense. And also because of what the Super Bowl has become in terms of viewership and expectations.

Jeff Kling, chief creative officer, Fallon

Our brands are always scrutinized. The Super Bowl is no exception. Pressure? Show me the pressure. Where’s the pressure? Point to it. Pressure is a construct—there’s not inherently more pressure.