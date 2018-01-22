× Expand Photo via Shutterstock SKOL sign

Today, we are once again reminded why Vikings wear purple: to match our inevitable bruises. But let’s not forget the fun we had along the way….right up until the the Eagles stacked a 24-7 lead on our Vikes before halftime in last night's NFC Championship game, in turn, crushing our hopes of bringing it home.

Today is a new day. We lift ourselves up. We move on. And hey, now we can look forward to the Super Bowl parties without the nerve-induced stomach ache we felt all last week leading up to the game. Thanks for the ride, Vikings. Here are seven highlights from the season that will sustain us.

1. A year of firsts, and a story for the ages.

Though they fell short of putting the ultimate ‘first’ in the books (becoming the first team in NFL history to play in a home Super Bowl), the Vikings still made history. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ Minneapolis Miracle 61-yard touchdown catch in the final seconds of Minnesota’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints was the first walk-off game-winner in NFL playoffs history. And with that win, Minnesota became the first team to pull within a game of making its own Super Bowl.

2. A gracious act of charity.

Following Stefon Diggs' stunning touchdown to win in the playoffs game against the New Orleans Saints, the Saints’ injured punter Thomas Morstead was the first to come back on the field for the mandatory point-after-touchdown kick. Vikings fans acknowledged that act of sportsmanship with one of their own: donating to the punter’s charity, What You Give Will Grow, which assists children with cancer. Within three days of the game, Vikings fans had donated more than $100,000.

3. Backup turned front man.

Case Keenum was not supposed to be the guy, but looking back, we can’t imagine having done it with anyone else. The Texas native heard his number called when planned starter Sam Bradford went down with a knee injury in the very first game of the season, and went on to lead the Vikes to a 13-3 regular season record, the best since 1998. Next season, assuming all are back to full health, the Vikings will have their pick of a Pro Bowler, a former Heisman Trophy winner, and a potential MVP candidate to helm the offense. Not a bad problem to have. Not at all.

4. De-fense!

The Vikings finished the regular season atop the defensive charts. They were the first in the league when it came to points (252 total) and yards (275.9 per game) allowed, and held opponents to a measly 25.2 third-down conversion rate, the best the league has seen since at least 2002.

5. We have a new Skol chant.

Although it was unveiled by the Vikings last season, this was the year the new Vikings Skol Chant—a version of the Vikings War Chant made famous by the Iceland men’s national soccer team in 2016—took hold and gave fans a powerful, unifying way to show their purple pride and make some noise.

6. Spreading the love.

Through the Heart of a Viking campaign, high school junior Danny Lilya, who is paralyzed from the waist down, was given the opportunity to take the field with the Vikings’ specialists for what he thought was a simple meet-and-greet. But after holding for Kai Forbath at field goal practice, the guys handed the young fan a pair of tickets to the Super Bowl, making his day and melting our hearts.

7. Community bonding.

Allow us a moment of sappiness to close this chapter in Vikings history. From the Walker Art Center swapping out its signature W-A-L-K-E-R block letters for S-K-O-L featured in the windows along Hennepin Avenue to Target Field switching its lights to purple and Minnesota Wild fans pouring into the concourse at XCel Energy Center to celebrate the Vikings dramatic playoffs win, Minnesotans came together in recent weeks. We smiled. We felt the ebullience of hope. We put differences aside. We enjoyed the ride.