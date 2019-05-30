Monty Python's Terry Gilliam Completes Film 30 Years in the Making

× Expand Photo by Stepane de Sakutin/AFP/Getty Images Terry Gilliam

When Terry Gilliam’s latest picture, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, came out last month, it capped a quixotic 30-year development process. The saga nearly drove the great director bonkers.

“Having an imagination doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll do great work,” he says when I reach him by phone at his country house, outside London. “But a bit of madness is, I think, essential.”

Gilliam’s personal windmill tilting has taken him far afield of his childhood home on Medicine Lake. At age 78, he hasn’t been back to Minnesota since Jabberwocky, his solo directorial debut, screened at the Walker Art Center in 1977. But he hasn’t forgotten the place.

“I remember putting a bathrobe on to go to the biffy at the bottom of our garden in the winter,” he says. “We had a two-holer!”

He remembers his dad zipping him around the lake on an inner tube, and afternoons spent drawing Martians inspired by their home appliances. Gilliam’s visual sensibility—seen in the cartoons he created to stitch together Python sketches—started out in that Medicine Lake kitchen, he says. But don’t call him an artist.

“I always run away from that term because it’s so laden with pretention,” he says. “I prefer to be a craftsman—a maker of things. That’s all.”

Terry Gilliam (on set, with Adam Driver) plays a singular role in the film industry: "I'm either Job or Sisyphus. I don't know which one."

For a director with such a legendary career—Brazil, 12 Monkeys, Monty Python and the Holy Grail—Terry Gilliam seems to garner a lot of sympathy. Between financing problems, injured actors, flooded sets, and legal battles, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote came out with a fleeting theatrical run, then to Amazon and iTunes in early April.

The saga feels almost too poetic, in that horrible life-imitating-art kind of way: An old master tilts at windmills, decade after decade, to finish his weird tribute to the original windmill tilter. The movie’s development was so famously tortured, a documentary about its development—Lost in La Mancha—came out in 2002. That is, some 17 years before the feature itself.

“I’ve always thought I’m some kind of Job,” Gilliam says. “I’m almost beginning to believe there is a God and he hates me.”

Gilliam spent his 1940s childhood on Medicine Lake (before moving to California, and then London). But the silent stoicism of his home state didn’t stick. “It’s the myth of Sisyphus, where I’m stuck pushing that fucking rock up the mountain, which then rolls back on me every time,” Gilliam jokes. “I’m either Job or Sisyphus. I don’t know which one.”

Gilliam, to be clear, doesn’t spend our entire hour-long conversation bitching about all the trials the movie went through. He’s still quick with his distinctive sing-songy giggle, and he’s genuinely excited for people to finally get a chance to see Quixote. The picture stars Adam Driver as a commercial director who gets trapped in the delusion of the Quixote he created, played by longtime Gilliam collaborator Jonathan Pryce.

An 11th-hour court settlement with a Portuguese financier cleared the way for a closing-night screening at the Cannes Film Festival, in the south of France, last May. The result? “Apparently, it set a record for closing films in Cannes, as far as standing ovations,” Gilliam says. (Different accounts put the applause at almost 10 minutes—or 15, or 20. As John Ford advised, print the legend.) “There’s a certain quality about this film—a magic is floating around the edge of it, despite all the pain and all the brickbats that are beating at us all the time,” Gilliam says.

A documentary about Gilliam's quest, Lost in La Mancha, came out 17 years before the finished feature. Jean Rochefort, the original Don Quixote, died in the interim.

Gilliam believes—maybe he needs to believe at this point—that the long gestation ultimately made it a better film. “The script got more interesting as time went on,” he says. He loves Johnny Depp—the lead he started shooting around the year 2000—and believed then he had the perfect Quixote in Jean Rochefort (now deceased). Yet when he couldn’t cast these actors in the new production, the script changed to accommodate new players. “I didn’t want it to be the same thing I started 20 years ago,” he says.

It’s Gilliam’s vision that has always gotten him in trouble with the suits: an expansive and expensive imagination that’s put him in constant conflict with the business of making movies. Many of his movies—whether 12 Monkeys or The Fisher King—represent portraits of men with their own delusional visions.

“I always find, when I’m making a film,I really don’t think I’m making it.The film is actually creating itself, and I’m just holding on for dear life.” - Terry Gilliam

“A bit of madness is essential,” he says about the act of creation. “I mean, I always find when I’m making a film that I really don’t think I’m making it. I’m merely the hand that’s writing. The film is actually creating itself, and I’m just holding on for dear life.”

Quixote, in its wandering way, explores the consequences of subjecting others—be it cast, crew, or suits—to an artist’s ambitions. It was inspired by the misery of his first directing job, shared with his Python colleague Terry Jones, on Monty Python and the Holy Grail. The two of them had to boss the other four Pythons around for weeks on end, stuck in the mud of “a little village in Scotland,” he says.

The group experience of the shoot, he says, “altered them, changed them: some for the better; and for many, for the worse.” Marriages were destroyed by that production, he recalls, while other collaborators followed the Pythons back to London. “Film can do things to people,” he says.

A similar dynamic takes place in Quixote, on the fictional set of the director, Toby (played by Adam Driver). “Toby makes his little film rather innocently. ‘Oh, it will be great to give some local people a little village.’ And he’s really fucked their lives up. And that sense of responsibility is what I suppose I was feeling when I thought about what happened on Holy Grail.”

Gilliam says that Toby, like a lot of directors, is the creator of a Frankenstein. Quixote is about being stuck with that creation—and for Gilliam, 30 years after he started, finally letting go.

