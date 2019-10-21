Tarrence Robertson-Bayless is Making Waves in St. Paul Politics

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Committee to Elect Tarrence Robertson-Bayless Tarrence Robertson-Bayless

As we approach election day on Tuesday, November 5th, voters in St. Paul will have the rare opportunity to select an entire new slate of council members to represent the city. The personal and professional lives of candidates seem to have become public domain during recent campaigns. Ward 4 candidate Tarrence Robertson-Bayless decided to take the path of sharing his life with the voters from the very beginning. Robertson-Bayless is a decorated combat veteran who has overcome homelessness, addiction, and a few run-ins with the law. And, if elected, Robertson-Bayless would be the first transgender person to be elected to the St. Paul City Council. I spent some time with Robertson-Bayless to learn a bit more about his background and his interest in serving on the St. Paul City Council.

Tell me about your journey. How did you get here?

I grew up on Minnesota’s Iron Range. After high school, I moved to St. Cloud, where my life took an unexpected turn. By the time I turned 21, I was struggling with alcohol and drug addiction, facing homelessness, and had multiple run-ins with the law. It was at this point I knew that I had to do something different, so I enlisted in the military, which I credit to truly saving my life. Eventually, I enrolled back into college and graduated with a degree in Bio-Medical Science from St. Cloud State University, and simultaneously received my commission as an officer in the MN Army National Guard. During this time (prior to my gender transition), I was living as an “out lesbian” in my civilian life. I remained in the closet while serving in the military because “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” was still in place, which prevented people from serving as openly LGBTQ+ individuals in the military.

In 2011–2012 I deployed to Afghanistan, where I completed roughly 280 missions and received a Bronze Star and a Combat Action Badge for coming under direct enemy fire on multiple occasions. After returning home, I was struggling with the effects of PTSD and having suicidal ideations. I was in a low place and knew I needed help, so I started seeking treatment at the Minneapolis VA. While undergoing therapy, I began speaking publicly about my journey and struggles to help combat the stigma surrounding seeking treatment for mental health.

Soon after, I was asked to build the Substance Abuse Prevention Program for the MN National Guard and eventually went on to oversee the Substance Abuse and Suicide Prevention Programs for the Army National Guard across a 7-state region. Then, in 2016, while I was in command of my second company, former Secretary of Defense, Ash Carter, reversed the ban on transgender individuals serving openly in the military—and I began my gender transition. I became the first person in the MN National Guard to complete all of the “requirements” for gender transition and began serving as “Tarrence” in 2017. In 2018, I was promoted to the rank of Major and deployed again, this time to Kuwait. At the end of July 2019, I returned home from deployment and decided to make a run for City Council here in St. Paul.

What did you learn throughout that time?

I have learned to never take anything for granted. There were many times during my deployment to Afghanistan that I didn’t think I would make it home alive, which reinforced just how grateful I am for the life that I have and the opportunities I have had. I have also learned to be gentle with myself and to accept failures and mistakes because I am not perfect. My “failures” have helped me see the world through a unique lens and exposed me to some of the most significant periods of growth in my life. For so many years, I never could’ve imagined I would end up where I am today. At many points in my life, facing adversity seemed to be the norm. While that is still true in some regard, because I am openly transgender and at times face outright bigotry, I am the happiest I have ever been. I went from being homeless to now owning a home; from facing addiction to building a substance abuse prevention program to help members of the MN National Guard; from struggling with suicidal ideations and PTSD to helping countless numbers of other people facing the same; from failing to love myself to living authentically and marrying the love of my life. Through it all, the most important thing I have learned is to never give up.

What message would you like to share with others?

I want to ask that we see the humanity in one another and get to a place where we can be united. We have so much divisiveness in our current climate—not only politically, but socially as well. There are things that we all have in common, and to collectively move progress forward for the betterment of our communities, we have to find common ground, listen to each other, and learn to compromise instead of tearing each other apart.

What is your interest in running for political office?

I never imagined going into politics— especially at a time when things are so polarizing and openly hostile for members of our LGBTQIA+ communities. But I am running because I am inspired to lead change within our communities and to center our conversations back around people, not politicians. At the local level, we truly have the power to affect change and to engage our residents to help shape the future of our communities and our city. Right now, however, I feel as though our local government is taking a top-down approach and failing to listen to the people that our elected officials are sworn to serve.

I am also running because the issues that we face as a community are extremely real to me. Having been someone who has battled addiction, homelessness, been in and out of jail, faced housing discrimination, and been on public assistance, I have lived experiences that most politicians can’t even relate to. I am human, and right now we need people who are authentic to serve in positions within government and people who can relate to the struggles that so many of our residents face. I also know that I am a role model for thousands of people who have faced or are currently facing any single one of the issues that I speak about openly and candidly. People need hope; I am that hope for so many people and so many communities who have yet to see “someone like me” in office. I am not a traditional candidate. I am a leader who has dedicated my life to service; someone who always has and always will stand up for the people and the causes I represent.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

For more information about Tarrence Robertson-Bayless, please visit tarrence4ward4.com