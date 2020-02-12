Meet Tamsen Preston, Head Booker at The Fillmore

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams The Fillmore

Tamsen Preston keeps looking down at her wrist.

“It’s kind of like my mark,” she says, showing me a tattoo of the date 4/10/05. She went to The Aloha Monkey Tattoo & Piercing, in Burnsville, to get the ink sometime in 2005, and this date now serves as a handy Rosetta Stone for her résumé.

It’s the date her now 14-year-old daughter was born. It also marks the last year she worked at Clear Channel, before starting an 11-year tenure with Sue McLean, the much beloved (and now deceased) local promoter.

Now she’s the head booker at The Fillmore, the local face on a giant international corporate enterprise. Having started with an admin stint at the old Quest, and adding a recent spell at House of Blues, Preston has worked in concert promotion for 22 years.

“Well, if you wanna age me.” She smiles. This is an inside joke: I’ve got a bead on Preston’s age because we attended high school together in the early ’90s. Back then, she competed on White Bear Lake’s gymnastics team. Today, she’s wearing all black: black ear piercings that look a bit like tribal paper clips, a black puffer coat, black jeans, and a black T-shirt spiked with the faded graphics of Guns N’ Roses.

“It’s actually my daughter’s shirt,” she says.

She grew up loving Madonna and Janet Jackson. “I was drawn to Janet because she had actual choreography in her videos,” she says.

After high school graduation, Preston beat out hundreds of other women for a position on the New Jersey Nets performance team. Later, she moved on to the Timberwolves. Shortly after this era, Tamsen met a military police officer after dancing at a USO show in Korea; today, the couple makes their home in south Minneapolis.

Starting with that clerical gig at Quest, Preston picked up different aspects of the concert biz, from liquor sales to picking out and nurturing talent.

“I’ve had great mentors,” she says. “Smart, savvy, music-loving people.” McLean taught her that she should feel lucky to book music that she actually likes. “Sue was passionate about musicians, especially the guitar gods and goddesses,” Preston says.

The first show she ever booked? Kid Capri at the Quest. She remembers taking pride in watching a full room come alive for the veteran DJ. At The Fillmore, her first booking will be Brandi Carlile. After that: local band made good, Motion City Soundtrack. The weeks following will see the club present an omnivorous slate, including hall of famers (Bob Weir, Buddy Guy), industry vets (Incubus, Evanescence), EDM (Dillon Francis), and hip-hop (Three 6 Mafia, Suicideboys).

These first acts at the club should say a lot about what Preston will try to do. She wants to maintain Live Nation’s brand while putting her personal spin on the slate.

“Being from here, growing up here,” she says, “these are not just people that you want to bring into this new building. These people are your people.”

It’s why she’s so excited to open with an artist her people adore. “Brandi has been doing shows here forever,” she says—coming up from 300-cap rooms to selling out the State Fair Grandstand. “It will be very sentimental for a lot of her fans here.”

In a sense, Carlile’s rise mirrors Preston’s: You work hard to build yourself up over years and years. And then one day, all of a sudden, you’re on the big stage, and everybody is paying attention.