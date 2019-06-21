How to Support the Twin Cities LGBTQ+ Community Year-Round

× Expand Twin Cities Pride

There's no denying that the Twin Cities have a vibrant LGBTQ+ culture. Pride week brings out the brightest and boldest colors, but during the less fabulous 51 weeks of the year, locals can still support the local LGBTQ+ community at businesses, restaurants, watering holes and organizations across Minneapolis and St. Paul. Consider this list an ever-growing introduction to the depths of the community in town. Wave your flag, but also learn how you can be an ally all year long.

Support LGBTQ+ Owned and Operated Businesses in the Twin Cities

Show & Tell MPLS is a modern Northwoods-inspired boutique featuring recycled and repurposed home goods and accessories. Kristofer Bowman owns the Minneapolis store and Upstate MN in Grand Marais.

Michael Pickart is a one-man-show, owning and operating combine in Uptown. The boutique carries high quality fashion and home goods with a vintage vibe – from chic streetwear to unique pottery pieces, Pickart picks amazing pieces.

Pharmacie, a gift, home, and men’s apparel shop, co-owned by spouses Sam Beberg and Roger Barrett, has everything you need to sharpen and style-up your surroundings.

Tandem Vintage is a funky, eclectic vintage shop stocked with ethically made pieces. Founder Amanda Baumann believes in the power of repurposing quality items to give them unique narratives.

Co-owners Greg Walsh and Dana Swindler have cultivated the luxurious men's shop MartinPatrick3 with elevated menswear, accessories, furnishings, art, tailoring, interior design services, and even a barber shop.

Scout provides environmentally-conscious products and casual outdoor wear to nature-loving shoppers. John Migala and Ben Thompson are partners and co-owners of this boutique in St. Paul’s West 7th neighborhood.

Lacey Prpić Hedtke opened The Future to support Minneapolis’s LGBTQ+ community. The shop stocks the witch neighborhood of south Minneapolis with everything from apothecary jewels and scents to clothes and books predominately made by women, queer and transgender people.

Mona Williams opened over six years ago as a vintage designer store. But owner Patric Richardson says it keeps morphing into new things. His newest focus is environmentally friendly laundry and household products, as he says people can “be green and still live this beautiful life.”

As partners for more than 20 years, Frank Bohlander and Mark Hall co-own Best Wishes Floral, a unique floral design studio in Golden Valley.

Jennifer Pritchett of Smitten Kitten offers healthy, non-toxic toys and informational sex resources on Lyndale Avenue. They opened the inclusive business for queer and straight people to safely explore their sexuality.

Urban Growler Brewing Company was the first women-owned mircro-brewery in Minnesota when it opened in 2014. Master Brewer Deb Loch and Co-Head Honcho Jill Pavlak (we’re not kidding, that’s her title) opened this brewery as a place for beer lovers to connect over foamy, liquid gold.

Workhorse Coffee Bar, owned by partners Ty Barnett and Shannon Forney, is famous for their vegan bakery items and seasonal specialties. While you’re there, make sure to check out the Smallest Museum in Saint Paul, a converted fire hose cabinet displaying community-inspired projects.

Cuppa Java, owned by Robert Gillem, is famous for its hot sammies and chai tea. Set in the relaxing neighborhood of Bryn Mawr, this spot is perfect for your next study session or coffee date.

Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe, owned by partners Sam Turner and Dion Coker, provide all of your late night diner or cafe cravings. The diner is open 24 hours, 365 days a year, and the cafe is open until 1 a.m.

Support Twin Cities LGBTQ+ Nightlife

First Avenue, the danceteria of downtown since 1970, made the Minnesota music scene what it is today. It is independently owned and run by Dayna Frank, is one of the largest LGBTQ+ owned businesses in the Twin Cities, and welcomes straight and LGBTQ+ individuals to dance the night away. Tip: Come out to any event put on by Flip Phone, be it a drag show, dance party, or brunch at Union Rooftop.

Built by the architecture firm that built the IDS Center, 19 Bar was supposedly a speakeasy in the ‘20s and is now the closest bar to the Pride festivities in Loring Park, welcoming all into its historic folds.

The Gay 90s has been a popular gay nightclub in Minneapolis since the 1920s, playing host to drag shows and dance nights for LGBTQ+ people and allies. They also hold a drag brunch and buffet Sundays that’s all-ages, if you’re looking for an idea for your next family outing.

From drag shows to DJs, Lush is welcoming of everyone. The ownership team of Ken Darling, James Nelson and Brian Johnston revitalized the LGBTQ+ inclusive nightclub into a community gathering place for the modern queer community.

The Saloon, since it opened in 1977, has a colorful history. It has long been an institution in the LGBTQ+ community, due in part to owners John Moore and Jim Anderson.

eagleBOLTbar has long been an inclusive spot to bust a move and sip a cocktail. Formerly known as Minneapolis Eagle and The Bolt, it walks the fine line of beloved dive bar eatery and gay nightclub.

Celebrate the LGBTQ+ Community in the Arts

Quatrefoil Library is dedicated to making queer materials accessible in a safe space. They also aim to “foster GLBT community, culture, and camaraderie through literature and media.”

Gadfly Theatre aims to be an outlet for queer and feminist artists to share their stories. Social justice is an important driving force behind what they do, so they’ve partnered with multiple groups across the Cities, including Avenues for Homeless Youth and Out & Sober.

Symphonize, the Minnesota Philharmonic Orchestra, was founded in 1993 by Kevin Ford who wanted to foster a gay and lesbian community with the help of classical music. After Ford’s passing, the MPO expanded to give a platform to “underrepresented composters” and “share a commitment to inclusivity and non-discrimination.”

The Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus is a non-profit volunteer community chorus in its 38th year. Their mission is “Gay Men Building Community Through Music.” The group works on community outreach to help diminish intolerance toward the LGBTQ+ community.

Theater Latté Da's artistic director Peter Rothstein has heightened the Twin Cities theater landscape, especially with recent productions of Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Candide.

Minnesota LGBTQ+ Musicians to Know

Dua Saleh is a St. Paul native who pulls inspiration for their art from poetry and the sounds of jazz, R&B, hip-hop and afro beat music. In an interview with Complex Magazine, the non-binary artist sees music as a “fluid and imaginative space” that is “less about gender and more about a soundscape for emotions, texture and memories.” Saleh hopes that more trans and gender non-conforming artists will get the recognition they deserve in the future.

Dizzy Fae is a 20-year old R&B-inspired artist from St. Paul. Her song “Her/Indica” released placing her alongside other well-known queer artists. In an interview with Teen Vogue, Dizzy Fae notes that while she’s proud of who she is, being queer isn’t all of who she is. She believes it’s part of the art and shouldn’t be hidden, but doesn’t “have to be on full display all time.”

Rachael Kilgour is a Duluth-based performer whose early albums pulled inspiration from her divorce with her ex-wife. Her latest album, Game Changer­, was released this past February. According to her bio, it “touches on the complicated nature of romance and relationship, sets up a stunning defense of queer love and reassesses her priorities as a citizen of a changing wider world.”

Support Twin Cities LGBTQ+ Advocates and Resources

Founded in 1987, OutFront Minnesota works to build safe spaces for LGBTQ+ individuals where they are able to freely express themselves throughout the state. OutFront is focused on community organizing, changing public policy, giving legal resources to those in need, and providing opportunities that allow LGBTQ+ people freedom and power in their choices.

Around since the 1970s, The Bridge For Youth is a nonprofit that helps runaway and homeless youth find safe shelter, resolve and mediate family conflict, and finds mental health assistance.

Red Door Clinic is one of the largest in the Twin Cities offering testing and services for patients with HIV and STDs. The clinic welcomes people 12 years of age and over, and has specially trained staff to deal with sexual health concerns. Their staff are sex-positive and create a safe space for patients to speak freely about their sexual health.

The Aliveness Project is for and run by people who are HIV positive. They offer resources for those living with HIV to lead healthy lives, from nutritional therapy and a food shelf (which is open four days a week), to no cost self-care options like massages and acupuncture.

YAP (Youth and AIDS Projects) is a non-profit U of M Department of Medicine organization. Services include HIV testing, HIV/AIDS management, HIV prevention services and youth sex-ed programs.

The MN Transgender Health Coalition works to create safe space, educational resources and advocacy for trans/gender non-conforming individuals. The Coalition hosts trans support groups, forums and health conferences. They also throw community events (BBQ black brown and queer, Trans Jam, Glam Slam.)