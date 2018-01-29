Super Bowl: Things To Do in the Twin Cities Today

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams

We’ll keep you in the know of everything that’s happening in town during Super Bowl week. Here’s what’s going on today, Monday, Jan. 29:

Super Bowl Live

Tonight is Prince Night at Super Bowl Live (the 10-day-long block party on Nicollet Mall)—and it’s free! The American Birkebeiner International Bridge is reopened, after temporarily closing this weekend due to icy conditions. Tonight's concert lineup is:

4 p.m. DJ Dudley D

8 p.m. Sheila E.

8:30 p.m. Morris Day and the Time

9:15 p.m. The Revolution

St. Paul Chef Experience

The Great Northern blowout in the St. Paul Farmers’ Market promises to be bigger and hotter than last year. Octo Fishbar, Saint Dinette, Revival, and others will be cooking over open fires while cold cocktails and drinks will be sloshing across the ice bar. Rumored to appear: smoked duck pho. Confirmed, in buckets: hot spiked cider. 6 p.m., $45 general admission, $125 VIP.

Super Bowl Opening Night Fueled by Gatorade

Brady’s bunch and the flock of Foles meet face-to-face for the first time in Minnesota since earning their spots in the Big Game. Be there for live media interviews with players and coaches from each squad. Event begins at 7 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center.

Fan Gallery & Radio Row at Mall of America

Mall of America is a major hub of Super Bowl activity and is the spot for Fan Gallery/Radio Row (north side, level 3). More than 150 media outlets will be broadcasting this week, which means it’s a prime spot for #superbowlcelebs sightings.

Super Bowl Experience

Bringing the fam to Super Bowl Experience some time this week? Here’s a mom’s review and tips on how to do it right. Convention Center, Jan. 27–Feb. 3, $35 adults, $25 children (12 and under).

North Local Market

The best in Minnesota-made products goes on full display at the North Local Market, located in City Center, during Super Bowl week. Shop everything from ceramics to skincare, and even a few brands that are seldom, if ever, found in the pop-up scene (ahem, Sven Clogs). Jan. 26–Feb. 4

’Sota Pop

Dubbed the most Instagrammable spot in the Twin Cities during the Super Bowl, this artist-made interactive pop-up experience offers endless #OnlyinMN photo ops in the middle of all the Super Bowl Live action (500 Nicollet Mall). Do it for the ’Gram. Jan. 26–Feb. 1

Super Boil Block Party

Theodore Wirth Park will be heating up Cajun-style with this block party at the site of the coming Trailhead. Get over for free tubing, ski rentals, jamming with KMOJ, and a night of sucking bugs with Cajun Twist. 5–8 p.m.

Kitten Bowl

Yeah, yeah, the guys in the cleats and helmets are fast and strong, but we all know the real athletes this week are the ones covered in fur. Cut through the Dayton’s Project (formerly Macy’s) on your way to Super Bowl Live and get some playtime with the “cat-letes” of this year’s Kitten Bowl (airs Super Bowl Sunday at noon on the Hallmark Channel). AND, all the kittens are adoptable. Jan. 26–Feb. 4.

The Great Northern

This 10-day winter festival is in full swing. Bundle up and venture out to the St. Paul Winter Carnival or City of Lakes Loppet.

For the full lineup of Super Bowl events, check out our calendar.

(This article was updated on Jan. 29, 2018)