The Complete List of Exclusive Super Bowl Parties in the Twin Cities

× Expand Illustration by John Ritter Illustrations of celebrities appearing at Super Bowl 52

Forget the game—my Super Bowl playbook is filled with a roster of concerts, parties, and events that would exhaust even the hardiest of Kardashians.

Reality check: We regular folks won’t make it past the velvet ropes at many locations where the visiting A-listers, including J.Lo and Sting, will be performing and partying. Still, it might be worth a drive-by for the possibility of a selfie with Justin Timberlake (or at least Andrew Zimmern?).

Don’t resign yourself to the couch just yet—some fetes remain open to the public . . . provided you’re willing to spend what’s left of your holiday bonus. (Do people still get year-end bonuses?)

No matter your ticket status, it’s time to revel in the sub-zero spotlight. So, in unison, let’s hunch up our shoulders, double-wrap our scarves, lace up our Sorels, hit the streets, and dance like nobody from the Sunbelt is watching.

Pay Your Way In

Ditka & Jaws Cigars with the Stars

Football legends Mike Ditka and Ron Jaworski host other NFL celebs and anyone willing to pay $500 to $75,000 a ticket for an evening of cigars and Scotch.

Where: Machine Shop

Machine Shop When: Thursday, February 1

Thursday, February 1 Tickets: ditkajawscigars.com

Leather & Laces

The longest-running Super Bowl party bills itself as the sexiest place to be during the big weekend. Previous hosts include Kim Kardashian, Carmen Electra, and Victoria’s Secret models Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Where: New Schafer Richardson building, 700 N. 5th St., near Target Field

New Schafer Richardson building, 700 N. 5th St., near Target Field When: Friday, February 2 and Saturday, February 3

Friday, February 2 and Saturday, February 3 Tickets: leatherandlaces.com

The 2018 Maxim Party

One of the biggest parties open to the public, this Hollywood-style event features celebrity DJs and live performances (DNCE and DJ Khaled performed last year). Event producers promise “immersive experiences” and “unique activations,” but what they couldn’t say at presstime is where it will take place or who will headline. They must be pretty confident about the lineup: Tickets start at $750 and go up to $21,000 for a VIP table.

When: Saturday, February 3

Saturday, February 3 Tickets: themaximevents.com

Work Those Connections

Big Game Big Give hosted by The Giving Back Fund

Each year, The Giving Back Fund—a national nonprofit that encourages charitable giving among the 1 percent—holds a fundraiser at a private estate in the Super Bowl city. Past hosts include Alec Baldwin, Hilary Swank, and Ashton Kutcher. This year, Jamie Foxx hosts the star-studded gala taking place at the Edina manse of Angie and Tom Wicka to benefit the Nash Avery Foundation, in memory of their son who lost his battle last year to Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Tickets cost $3,000, and only 500 athletes, celebrities, and VIPs are invited . . . but GBF makes a few extra tickets available for purchase to people specifically recommended by the local Super Bowl Host Committee. Start kissing up!

When: Saturday, February 3

Saturday, February 3 Info: givingback.org

If You Have to Ask, You’re Not Invited

Commissioner’s Party

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly will be hosting an ultra-exclusive party at The Depot in Minneapolis, Friday, February 2.Even those in the know seem in the dark on details about this one . . . but it’s definitely happening.

The Big Game Experience

Academy Award and Grammy winner Jamie Foxx hosts this invitation-only party with NBA Hall of Famer and TV personality Shaquille O’Neal, alongside many of their celebrity friends, Friday, February 2, at Machine Shop.

NFL Owners Dinner

Sting performs, wrapping the NFL around his finger during an invitation-only dinner hosted by the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, February 1 at Union Depot—one of the only Super Bowl–related events happening in St. Paul.

Brick x Mortar

A talent agency representing some of the biggest names in Hollywood rented out this new invitation-only Warehouse District social club for Super Bowl weekend. Details are hush-hush, but trust me: This is where top celebs will be hanging.

Muse

The NFL is expected to host an invitation-only VIP media event at this North Loop event space on Friday, February 2. The headliner had not been announced as of presstime, but rumor has it, it will be a big-time musical act.

Wheels Up

Fast-growing membership-based private aviation company Wheels Up throws a posh Super Bowl party for elite members and guests only. Country star Jake Owen performed at it in 2017. No word yet on a headliner, but the action takes place at brand new event venue Quincy Hall in Northeast Minneapolis, being built by Kaskaid Hospitality, owners of Crave restaurants.