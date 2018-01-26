Super Bowl On Ice

× Expand Minnesota Ice Sculptures team worked through a blizzard to complete Super Bowl LIVE installations on Nicollet Mall.

When the snow began pelting the Twin Cities on Monday—knocking out some electricity around downtown Minneapolis, delaying buses, and prompting offices to close early—Robbie Harrell’s Minnesota Ice Sculptures team didn’t flinch. They zipped up their coats, tugged down their hoods, and kept stacking blocks of ice as big as a canoe. You don’t cancel Super Bowl ice sculpture construction for a blizzard. This is the Bold North, after all, and ice promises to be one of Minnesota’s coolest calling cards during the 10-day celebration.

Indeed, this just may be the iciest Super Bowl ever—from a 14-foot-tall Lombardi Trophy sculpture on Nicollet Mall for Super Bowl LIVE to a sleek ice bar and throne on the rooftop of the Lexington in St. Paul. Including official Super Bowl events and private parties, Harrell’s Minnesota Ice Sculptures is building more than 200 installations requiring about 1 million pounds of ice. Requests are still coming in—restaurants want ice bars; brands want their logo in ice. A Super Bowl LII event without ice is like showing up in Minnesota without boots. And Harrell is still saying yes.

“This is awesome,” says 27-year-old Harrell, Red Bull in hand. “It’s rare that you get to build stuff this big.”

× Expand Lombardi Trophy in ice for Super Bowl LIVE, by Minnesota Ice Sculptures.

Four years ago, when Harrell was still an undergrad at the University of St. Thomas, he pitched the idea of an ice sculpting company at a business challenge event. He didn’t make it past the second round. But Harrell used text book money to buy ice making equipment and dropped out of school when orders started coming in. He’s known for crystal clear ice that is apparently so special, he gets requests from all corners of the country. “If you’re going to buy ice from anywhere, why not buy it from the coldest place in America?” Harrell reasons. In addition to providing ice for events like the St. Paul Winter Carnival, Harrell found a smaller market making cocktail ice—because a $12 drink demands a special cube.

He employs a team of 13, which includes engineers and carvers. His company is the presenting sponsor for the Winter Carnival and has been involved in St. Paul's annual Crashed Ice event. But nothing prepared them for the Super Bowl.

“it’s the biggest project any of us have worked on in our lifetime,” Harrell says.

As recently as this week, he was buying plane tickets to fly in ice carvers from around the country to help. Champion carvers from Alaska, Detroit, and Austin are chipping in, working 14 hour days.

A month ago, Harrell was still calling around town for extra ice storage or freezer trucks. More than 50 companies turned him down—even major grocers didn’t have room for Minnesota Ice Sculptures’ pallets. Harrell resorted to stockpiling ice in shipping containers. When he ran out of space at his Shakopee ice making plant, Harrell stacked a few in his front yard in St. Paul. He’s not exactly sure if that’s legal, but reasons: “it’s not like they’re going to tow the thing.”

The installations will continue right up until game day: an ice hut for Mountain Dew, a drink luge for a charitable party in Edina, a modern sculpture outside the Weisman Art Museum.

The day after game, a team of 10 will head out with chainsaws to knock down the biggest ice sculptures. The hunks will be transported to a sod farm in Farmington, which should be about the greenest land around come spring thaw.