Super Bowl LIVE Block Party Coming to Nicollet Mall

× Expand Photography by Caitlin Abrams Super Bowl LII ic sculpture

Close your eyes. It’s late January. A fresh coat of white, fluffy snow has just covered the streets of downtown Minneapolis. The sun is shining, and the air is a crisp, but glorious 26 degrees. Nicollet Mall has (finally) been completed, and, from 6th Street to 12th Street, all things Minnesota and Super Bowl LII line the way—from a 17-foot ice sculpture, to human-size snow globes, covered “warming benches” and a 60-foot “Ice Mountain” stage next to the Macy’s Building.

Yes, it may be a bit idealistic (weather-wise, at least), but we’ve just given you a taste of the future—more specifically, Super Bowl LIVE coming to Minneapolis from Jan. 26 – Feb. 4.

Here’s what the Super Bowl Host Committee had to announce at a press event this morning...

× Expand Native tribe dancing

Drumming Down the Sun

As they did to begin the press event today, children representing some of Minnesota’s native tribes will open evening ceremonies each night with drumming and dancing to honor the sunset.

Concerts on the Ice Mountain (Stage)

Legendary local music-producing duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are rounding up their musical posse—both local and national—to brave the North, climb the 60-feet Ice Mountain Stage, and perform several short (it’s cold, remember?) concerts throughout the 10-day event. Lineup coming soon.

× Expand Super Bowl Live snow globe

All Things Frozen

Liquid water will become a thing of the past (quite literally) when January rolls around, and Super Bowl LIVE is embracing it. Larger-than-life ice sculptures and snow globes will line Nicollet Mall. And (because even us Minnesotans are warm-blooded) heated benches to stay toasty.

Northern Lights Show

Every night, around 4:30 p.m., a projection show will begin, illuminating colors and images to reflect the different themes for each of the 10 days. Expect a “Vikings Night”, a “Prince Night”, and several more. Either way, there’s bound to be a lot of purple.