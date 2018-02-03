Super Bowl Day 8: Shaq’s Elbow. Snoop’s Fur.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams

Why do people keep asking if we're ready for Super Bowl to be over?

9 a.m.: Steph does her weekly Fox 9 segment on What to Eat + Drink at Super Bowl Live, but the real story is that the Jets are in the Green Room and two burly body guards are blocking the door. The Jets as in, Crush on You, not football’s other East Coast team.

10:30 a.m.: Ali is in the makeup chair at Lili Salon Spa for the Off the Field Players’ Wives Fashion Show and it is quite obvious to all of those around her that she is not a football player’s wife. But she still needs eyebrow definition, and so she starts reassuring everyone who makes eye contact that she’s co-hosting the show. Polite nods.

11:30 a.m.: The pre-fashion show party is underway at Design Within Reach at the Galleria and it seems logical that the large men milling about who look like football players actually are football players. We should probably talk to them, but don’t want to be insulting by not knowing if they are people who punt or throw or tackle and for whom. So, we ask the a football wife. She gets her glasses for a better look aaaaaand: no idea. We turn to the wait staff: “Psst, do you know that handsome guy in jeans? “We’re hockey fans,” they reply. It’s Matt Forte of the New York Jets, we later learn, when it’s too late to give him our Minnesota Pop Quiz. Instead we talk to Everson Griffen about how his 2-year-old keeps climbing out of the bed. Been there.

1 p.m.: We hear on (fairly) reliable source that Justin Timberlake may be planning a downtown Minneapolis Target run. Reporter stake out. Nothing, but she does stock up on toilet paper, which none of the rest of us have done this week.

1:20 p.m.: JT is at the Midway Target in St. Paul buying socks, Fruity Pebbles, Reese’s Pieces (shout out ET!), PJ Masks toys (Silas loves). He signs five vinyl copies of his new album and gives them to the store manager. They go to the first five to find her and say the code word: Aardvark. Which makes total sense this week.

2 p.m.: Phones start blowing up with rumors that Jimmy Fallon is at the 5-8 Club. Todd Walker is on the case, driving 80 mph to get there. Jackpot…He thinks. A black suburban is idling outside. He waits. And waits. And finally decided to approach. Slowly, and then all at once, he plants his face right up against the tinted window, leaving a bit of a makeup schmear (he was on TV earlier, after all!) and….the car is empty.

4 pm.: Another text insisting Fallon was at the 5-8. This time, there’s photographic evidence. As it posts to twitter, someone notes that he tipped $1,000.

6 p.m.: St. Anthony Main Theatre for the promise of a red carpet moment with Snoop Dogg, who is screening his new Netflix series, Coach Snoop, which follows him on the field with the players of the Snoop Youth Football League. He’s wearing blue fur. He speaks very softly and seems sober. Tony Gonzalez pops in and has an entire conversation with Snoop, backs turned to the media and onlookers. Gonzalez (ok, we didn’t know who he is, but am1500’s Rookie tells us) is happy to chat when Rookie asks. He calls Snoop a “self-starter.” Tony is very handsome.

7 p.m.: While getting sparkled up for the evening, more JT rumors, that he’s in Wayzata eating dinner at Gianni’s. This is Steph’s ‘hood, so there are communiques from pals: Schmitty and her husband leave their post at Baja Haus and head to Gianni's. The place is slamming, no room even at the bar. The back room is closed off and everyone is talking about how JT is back there. We ask Schmitty to fake a sneezing fit and accidentally break through the glass, but she won’t. They leave without actual sighted confirmation, but we can’t stop that feeling.

8 p.m.: Time to head over to Machine Shop, for the Big Game Experience hosted by “Jamie Foxx and friends.” We’re actually on the guest list for the VIP portion of the evening happening upstairs. There are some football players we can’t name. A lot of women in bandage dresses. Some young business execs we know. We sample the meat and cheese, because the moneyed pretty people love protein. We check in with friends at the Hewing, who are hanging with Cardi B. We see Instagram pics of other reporters with Cindy Crawford at the Pepsi party. We wonder if we’ve made the wrong decision.

10 p.m.: In a flash, he’s there! Jamie Foxx appears in a heavy shearling coat and layers of sweatshirts (note to visitors: We do have heat inside the buildings! You can shed your outerwear, even when it's 4 below!). Instantly, he’s surrounded by girls who want pictures. We marvel at their skills. One by one they just slink right up to his side, and each time, there’s a guy waiting to take the shot. We decide this is inhumane. Come on you guys, he’s a person. A person who dates Katie Holmes. Let’s talk. Let’s make a toast. Unless we could just get in there … a little to the left …. and he’s ushered out.

10:15 p.m.: Since that seems to have been the highlight, we decide to go to our next event. But wait. There’s Jamie, on the other side of the Machine Shop upper level, holding court with a circle of … friends? There’s a weakness in the velvet ropes. We pursue. We snap pictures of him talking to our friends and feel dirty.

10:20 p.m.: We’re standing near the private rooms at Machine Shop. We could tell you on purpose, but not really. We’re talking. We’re just talking casually about shoes and eating when he appears, like a Redwood in the mist. A giant among giants. Shaquille O’Neal walks right by us and for the first time in our lives, we are speechless. Must follow.

10:21 p.m.: Shaq heads downstairs. Most cameras hit around his chest. The same girls are there, darting in for photo after photo after photo. We can do this! We must get that shot of Shaq with the two squat editors. He’s turning left. Then right. Pulled left again. How can we do this? We need a photographer. No one will help us and moments are wasting. “Just get in there!” Steph instructs. She gets the photo of the night: Ali’s forehead at Shaq’s elbow.

10:25 p.m.: Jamie Foxx is on stage announcing he needs everyone on the dance floor. He is still wearing that enormous shearling coat and what seems to be multiple layers of turtlenecking. He orders a round of tequila shots. Did someone say tequila shots? In a flash, Steph is at the stage, grabbing one of those plastic cups, which she will keep forever. Cheers.

10:30 p.m.: Call him DJ Diesel. Shaq starts spinning tunes. Tunes we would not have expected, like Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing.” We believe he knows his audience. Jamie Foxx is bumpin'. A woman jumps on stage to dance with him. Our work is done here.

10:50 p.m.: We’re heading to the coat check when someone walks by with a burger. Steph gets distracted, it's Pavlovian, she can't help it. Ali pulls her out, grabbing slippers as party favors along the way. We have another party to attend.

10:51 p.m.: Shaq walks out the front door of Machine Shop, in a full length fur and hat. He looks like a fly Wookie. The valets are stunned. So basically, that was a 20-minute DJ gig!

11 p.m.: Traffic in downtown Minneapolis is bumper to bumper. Were there always so many black Suburbans and Escalades?

11:10 p.m.: Arrive at the Mansion for the Get Lucky with Andrew Zimmern party. The Spazmatics are playing.

11:15 p.m.: We grab small takeout containers with a peanut noodle salad off a passed tray. Whiskey sours are handed to us. That’s when we see celebrity chef Tom Colicchio who extends a hand, but we have no hands left to shake. The Potash Twins do their best to tell Colocchio that he should get to know us, but it gets lost in music and we all find ourselves standing around shrugging at each other, putting noodles in our faces. Totally the best way to honor a food icon.

11:35 p.m.: This is a fun crowd. Chefs. Media friends. Friend friends. Everyone is wearing green Zimmern-like glasses handed out as party favors. The fooderati know how to cut loose, and it's not until we are jamming to some fine tunes that we see AZ pal Adam Richman of Man vs. Food. He ate at Revival the day before and was celebrating Thomas Boemer's chicken to anyone who would listen. Here's us: yep, we know (but now we want fried chicken).

11:59 p.m.: In the basement, it's much easier to hear. And there's ice cream. Given that our food intake has NOT rivaled our drink intake, we move to the ice cream machine. More local chefs are showing up post-shift, we grab a lovely moment with Alex Roberts of Alma. There's also a very intoxicated dude who is either the spiky chef from Below Deck, or the guy who played Tom Hanks as a kid in Big. He's tired and eating ice cream on the couch. We feel ya.

1:05 a.m.: Oh god, how is it this late? Why are we eating ice cream and cotton candy in the basement of Mansion? We head down the icy stairs to wait for valet and get a break. We encounter a clutch of fantastic food ladies all wearing fur: Carrie Summer and Lisa Carlson of Chef Shack, Kim Bartmann, and Jamie Malone of Grand Cafe, among them. That is a powerhouse of lady food and fur and Steph wants to play some more, but Ali’s Rav-4 is Rock-Starred right out in front. Probably because it’s so fancy. Time to go home.