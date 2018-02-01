Super Bowl Day 6: Armored Tanks + Hot Tubs

There’s no getting used to an armored tank stopping traffic on Eighth Street. There just isn’t.

11 a.m.: The water cooler talk is all about Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s Super Bowl welcome to everyone…except the Eagles.

Noon: Nancy Kerrigan makes meatballs at North Loop’s Nolo’s Kitchen for a Super Bowl Snacking segment on Inside Edition. Girl wears purple, so she can stay. #superbowlcelebs

12:30 p.m.: We hear that the New England Patriots take to the field for a fully padded practice at Minnesota Vikings' Winter Park indoor facility. We’re assuming the Eagles must’ve tossed a ball around too, but the NFL didn’t send us a press release about that, and we didn’t ask.

1 p.m.: YouTuber JOJO Siwa teaches kids a dance routine at the NFL PLAY 60 Clinic Field at the Super Bowl Experience at the Convention Center. We do not attend. Meanwhile, the new Fiesty Cherry Diet Coke that was being handed out for free yesterday outside of Walgreen’s is now $1.10 per can in the refrigerator case. Curses. It really is more cherry.

1:30 p.m.: ESPN is broadcasting in Crystal Court at IDS and lots of people are watching, even though you can’t hear a thing, and most onlookers can’t name a host.

2:30 p.m.: Eagles fans are belting out their “Fly, Eagles, Fly” song near Fan Gallery in an attempt to get picked up by a radio show. They succeed. We feel the pull toward Shake Shack, but resisted. Instead, recording spots on CBS travel editor Peter Greenberg’s weekly radio show about—what else?—shopping and eating in the Twin Cities. While waiting, we peer out the windows that overlook IKEA and noticed a bunch of cop cars, sirens blaring, heading toward the mall. Two coach busses come next, followed by more wailing prowlers. The Patriots are returning the J.W. Marriott (which is sealed off to the public) from Winter Park. All we’re saying is: are the sirens really necessary?

Meanwhile, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is over at the Sleep Number offices downtown to help the company announce that every pro football player will be offered a Sleep Number bed. He says the NFL wants to emphasize the importance of sleep. Right now, we’d sleep standing.

3:30 p.m.: We really want to shop for faux fur to wear to weekend parties, but can’t. Must get back downtown for another radio appearance

4:10 p.m.: Stuck behind a tank near Nicollet Mall.

4:15 p.m.: Still stuck behind a tank near Nicollet Mall.

4:25 p.m.: We suck it up and pay $20 at a lot that’s usually $8, and slide into a chair next to Lori and Julia at the AC Hotel, where myTalk is broadcasting through Friday, right as the segment begins

4:50 p.m.: Text from Ali’s mom. She’s got a lead on J.Lo.

5:30 p.m.: Land at the Great Northern’s Ultimate Winter Feast at Surly Brewing. Eric Dayton says hey, and he’s super psyched that Simon Beck the snow artist is staying at his house so that his yard can be artfully trampled. Mayor Jacob Frey says hey, he wants to go to happy hour with Steph (who doesn’t?) because, he says, he and his wife eat out 99 percent of the time, so we have some things to talk about. Hang at the fire pits, eat porchetta made over open fire, snack on Mucci’s amazing timpano hot-pockets. Then just as the snow begins to fall, we fall into seven conversations speculating about where JT is RIGHT THEN.

× Expand Vanja

6 p.m.: Former Minnesota Viking and Hall of Famer Cris Carter appears at Super Bowl Experience and New Era releases a new Cris Carter 9Fifty baseball cap in his honor. It’s purple (obvi) with a wool crown, faux leather visor, and satin lining.

6:30 p.m.: Jimmy Fallon announces on Twitter (and Kare 11) that he’s coming to dinner…at a Minnesotan’s house. Send recipes! On the Tonight Show, he talks about how excited he is to try a Juicy Lucy, though he’s not so sure what it is. Jimmy and Questlove, they decide that it’s like a meat hot pocket. (Big night for hot pockets.)

7 p.m.: We check out opening night at the Love Your Melon house, where VIPs are invited to “charge your phones, pound out some work, have a few cocktails and snacks — and even enjoy a hot tub.” No celebs, but we do have a nice chat with Jason DeRusha.

Midnight: We go to bed dreaming of Snack Ships and Snoop Dogg, who we have a date to meet on Friday!

p.s. Yes, we know you can't find recaps for Days 2-5. We didn't write them. We were with the KITTENS.