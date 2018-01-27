Super Bowl Day 1: Biked the Birkie, Ziplined the River, Didn’t Freeze

× Expand Photo courtesy of Creative Minds Studio 08^1005353713 11SBMENZEL012718.JPG Idina Menzel sang Frozen's "Let it Go" on Nicollet Mall Friday night.

Quote of the day: “The cold doesn’t bother me anyway…except sometimes it does.” — Idina Menzel, performing indoors at the private Super Bowl LII Kickoff Party at Orchestra Hall, following her outdoor public performance at Super Bowl LIVE on Nicollet Mall, where Minnesotans reveled in the balmy 40s.

Minneapolis, our hearts swell with pride. After years of planning, the 10 days of festivities leading up to Super Bowl 52 at U.S. Bank Stadium opened Friday afternoon and the city felt electric. Should you go downtown to soak up the atmosphere? Yes, you should. Will you encounter crowds? Yes, you will. Here’s a recap of Day 1 including sneak peeks and pro tips.

Noon: The NFL media center opens at Mall of America, where working media must go to pick up credentials. We slip through quickly, but hear reports that the line took as long as 45 minutes by afternoon. More than 5,000 members of the press will cover the events. Official press passes in hand, we do what any professionals would: take selfies in front of the media center in the mall atrium.

1 p.m.: Super Bowl Experience media preview at the Minneapolis Convention Center. It’s mammoth. Think Auto Show meets Disneyland. Expect a lot of commercials (branding is everywhere) and long lines at the hand-on activities. See how far you can throw a Hail Mary pass (did you know term dates back to a pass thrown by the Dallas Cowboys to win a playoffs game against the Vikings in 1975 at Met Stadium?). You can try blocking and sprinting and see NFL footballs being sewn on site. The Nickelodeon play area should be fun for littles. Be sure to go all the way down to the lowest level where you can run an actual football field and try virtual reality games. Tickets are $35 for adults; $25 for kids. Open Saturday, Jan. 27-Feb. 3

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams

2 p.m.: Super Bowl Live media preview on Nicollet Mall. Color us impressed, from the free ice rink at Peavy Plaza to the ‘SotaPop art installation featuring local artists and major selfie ops down at Fifth and Nicollet. The snow-covered Birkebeiner bridge in the middle of the street is cooler than we expected. Ali rode the hill on a fat tire bike and did not wipe out! Snow tubing and skiing exhibitions are also happening. There are times each day when the public can give it a go. On Saturday: ski, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; snow shoeing, 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.; tubing, 8-10 p.m.

2:15: We spot Super Bowl Host Committee CEO Maureen Bausch adjusting stanchions on the sidewalk along Nicollet Mall. She seems generally calm and pleased by the atmosphere, after three years of planning.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams

2:30 p.m.: Sneak peek of the Kitten Bowl by Hallmark Channel, inside the Dayton’s Project (the new name of the development taking over the old Macy's building). We feel a bit bad for the cats on display, although some are available for adoption. But we decide that cats actually play a more entertaining game of football than puppies.

3 p.m.: Steph stumbles upon Idina Menzel’s mic check on the Super Bowl Live main stage at 8th and Nicollet. Steph screams and gestures wildly but manages only to get a photo of the back of Idina’s head, which looks very pretty. #superbowlcelebs

3:10 p.m.: We worry the pedestrian traffic flow around the stage, which takes up virtually the entire intersection, is going to be challenging. The actual viewing area is not large. Sound doesn’t carry down the street well, either. Large screens to simulcast the performances at either end of the mall could have helped?

× Expand Minnesota Gophers football coach PJ Fleck flies the zip line with Mpls.St.Paul Magazine's Drew Wood

3:30 p.m.: Drew risks life and limb to fly the Bold North Zip Line over the Mississippi…with Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck, who is AFRAID OF HEIGHTS. Spoiler: They live to tell that it’s very high, but quite scenic and exhilarating—especially on a sunny 45-degree day. Taking that first leap off the platform is tough, can't lie. Zip line tickets are sold out, but it’s worth walking on to the Hennepin Avenue bridge to witness the thrills. Not the sort of thing you see in downtown Minneapolis every day.

4 p.m.: North Local Market opens at City Center and Spinning Wylde’s blood orange cotton candy is the first thing we eat (worth it!). Our favorite t-shirt so far: “I Came to MN & Froze My Ass Off. But My Hair Has Never Looked Better” at the Wow Bar, where you can get your hair and make up done. We’ll be back!

5 p.m.: We dig into beer cheese French fries, sold on Nicollet Mall, and we approve.

5:05 p.m.: Moscow mule chaser.

5:30 p.m.: Dayton’s Project, which has been transformed into branded experiences including the Kitten Bowl, and Sleep Number bed testing. There’s a weirdly commercial Prince exhibit featuring a trunk full of the singer’s shoes and displays of his clothes. Sigh. The kids run for the Bridgestone football challenge—try to catch a football while jumping into a sponge pit, and leave with a photo to prove it.

6 p.m.: Idina Menzel takes the stage (later than most attendees were expecting) on Nicollet Mall to sing “Let it Go” and let’s the Minnesota crowd finish the line “the cold doesn’t bother me anyway.”

6:30 p.m.: Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis sighting in the VIP area (the former J.B. Hudsons space) at the Dayton’s Project. #superbowlcelebs

7 p.m.: Trapped! Trying to move from the east to the west side of the main stage is slower than walking toward the State Fair grandstand on the busiest Saturday. Overheard in the tight crowd: “Why did they make this walkway so narrow?” We wonder the same thing and worry what happens when crowds get even bigger closer to game day.

7:10 p.m.: We marvel at the crowds in Zelo, the Local, and even J.B. Hudson Jewelers, which is wisely staying open late. Nicollet Mall hasn’t been this busy in years!

7:15 p.m..: We eat three hot dogs. Enough said.

7:20 p.m.: We pay $7 for a giant T. Rex salted caramel and chocolate chip cookie and have to ask the staff: Is this the most you’ve ever charged for a cookie? Turns out the cookies sell for $12 in U.S. Bank Stadium!

7:25 p.m.: The obvious next course: fried pretzel curds and fried pickles. Neither is really worth it, but we eat them all anyway.

7:40 p.m.: Warm up on the warming bench, a welcome reprieve from the dipping temps, and a fun photo op.

8 p.m.: Super Bowl Host Committee Kickoff Party continues at Orchestra Hall. VocalEssence preforms a medley of Minnesota inspired songs from the Mary Tyler Moore Show theme song to Closing Time, similar to what they sang earlier on Nicollet Mall. Idina Menzel—dressed in leather pants, a chic blazer, and a black camisole she repeatedly adjusts and calls "cheap"—seems much happier to headline the private event inside, with only a piano to accompany her. She preforms some of her biggest crowd pleasers including “Defying Gravity,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman,” and “Another Day” from rent and it's possible we might have shed a tear or two but we're not saying. She finishes with one more round of “Let it Go,” and then we do.

Full day, warm hearts! Brother Ali and Prof perform tonight at Super Bowl LIVE on Nicollet Mall (get the full schedule of events). Plus, the Winter Carnival is on, along with all the Great Northern festivities, so you’ve really got to get outside.