Super Bowl Celebrity Spotting

× Expand Photo by Andre Luiz Moreira / Shutterstock Justin Timberlake

Keep your eyes out for skyway sightings of Justin Timberlake, J. Lo and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson—the Twin Cities is about to become Hollywood of the North as Super Bowl 52 festivities kick off Friday. Beyond stages and TV studios, celebrities and athletes will make public appearances everywhere from Ridgedale Center to Nicollet Mall. We’ll keep you posted on the official events, and the impromptu sightings. We hope you’ll do the same: Just use #superbowlcelebs to share your star sightings. We’d love details, too! And if you are lucky enough to bump into Milo Ventimiglia, call us. Like, immediately.

Randall McDaniel at Macy’s Mall of America

Friday, February 2, 3-4 p.m.

Former Viking and Hall of Famer Randall McDaniel will sign autographs and take photo s with the first 100 customers to make a $50 purchase from the Locker Room by LIDS shop on the first floor of Macy’s at Mall of America.

Brett Favre at Ridgedale Center

Saturday, February 3, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Legendary QB Brett Favre will meet with fans, sign autographs and pose for photos in Ridgedale’s center court. But if you want to get up close with Favre, you’ll need to purchase a ticket, starting at $159. A portion of proceeds benefit the Favre4Hope Foundation, which provides services for disadvantaged and disabled children. A limited number of tickets are available at fanhqstore.com.

Adrian Peterson at Macy’s Mall of America

Saturday, February 3, 11 a.m.-Noon

Former Vikings running back and current Arizona Cardinal Adrian Peterson will sign autographs and take photos with the first 100 customers to make a $50 purchase from the Locker Room by LIDS shop on the first floor of Macy’s at Mall of America.