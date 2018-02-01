× A post shared by Donna Dingle (@1girl2boys) on Dec 31, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

Here it comes: seriously Minnesotan weather. The wind chill advisory, the single digits, the snow, the actual, brutal, risk-frostbite-at-the-bus-stop cold. Not that whiny Idina Menzel upper 40s “cold” of last week, when locals wore shorts.

If it's going to be cold, we might as well really go for it and set a record for the coldest Super Bowl EVER. To be super honest: Minnesotans have been rooting for this. Visitors are going to whine about how cold it is no matter what. They might as well find out what real cold feels like.

And so, inspired by Thursday’s forecasted high of 6 degrees, we’ve rounded up 10 stupid things to do in the cold. Because we know TV reporters from Philadelphia are going to ask us.

1. Freeze your jeans.

Dunk them in the tub, then stand them upright in the snow—sculpting them to look like there are legs inside. That right there is bold north humor.

2. Lick a frozen pole.

Your tongue will stick. It will hurt. Did you really doubt the veracity of A Christmas Story?

3. Throw boiling water in the air.

Watch it evaporate before it hits the ground. Just be sure you know which way the wind is blowing—we know someone who suffered serious burns while doing this.

4. Jump in the snow after hot tubing.

So hot! So cold! It burns. And then your skin gets red and blotchy, which takes away from the romance of a winter hot tub.

5. Make nature your beer cooler.

Because you can.

6. Step outside with a wet beard and watch the hair turn to icicles.

More like, beard-cicles! Take selfies.

7. Plunge into freezing water, on purpose.

Other parts of the country do 5Ks for charity. Minnesotans take the polar plunge.

8. Drive on a lake.

We actually do this often enough that there are street signs on the frozen waters.

9. Blow bubbles outside.

Watch them turn into crystalized orbs. Actually, this is not dumb. Solid bubbles are beauteous!

10. Fill ice cube trays with beer and set them outside.

Will they freeze? That’s for us to know and you to find out!