Sting Will Headline Sunday's NFL Tailgate Party

Sting just booked his second gig for Super Bowl weekend in Minneapolis: He'll headline the NFL Tailgate Party at the Minneapolis Convention Center before the game on Sunday. Official word from NFL is that the tailgate concert is sold out and requires a Super Bowl game ticket to attend, but resale tickets are available on Ticketmaster, starting at $1,700.

The NFL loves the former Police frontman—this marks Sting's third official Super Bowl appearance. Sting will also perform at an invitation-only dinner for NFL executives at St. Paul’s Union Depot on Friday, hosted by Vikings owner Zygi Wilf.

It's probably no coincidence that Sting has a forthcoming album to hype. He'll be joined on stage at the pre-game concert by Shaggy. The duo teamed up on an island-influenced album entitled 44/876, scheduled for release on April 20.

Darius Rucker was also announced as a featured performer for the NFL Tailgate. Now a country artist in his life after Hootie & the Blowfish, Rucker will perform hits from his latest album, "When Was the Last Time."