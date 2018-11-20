Steve Zahn on Hotdish, Bottle Rockets, and His Lifetime Achievement Award

× Expand Photograph by Ackerman + Gruber Steve Zahn Robbinsdale native Steve Zahn shows off the smirk that launched a thousand co-starring roles.

Steve Zahn has a cold. At least, that’s what the folks from Twin Cities Film Festival tell me as I settle into a restaurant booth to wait for the Robbinsdale native.

It’s early September and Zahn, who got his start decades ago at Excelsior’s Old Log Theater, is in town from his adopted home in rural Kentucky to attend the Twin Cities Film Festival’s gala as its 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. It’s an honor the fledgling film fest has bestowed upon him for a 30-plus-year Hollywood career defined by stealing movies from his perch in the co-star’s seat—roles like Al Giordino in the 2005 Matthew McConaughey action flick Sahara, Lenny in the 1996 Tom Hanks–directed comedy That Thing You Do, and Bad Ape in 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes.

I’d heard that the boyish goofball on screen isn’t as goofy or boyish off it. Add that to the fact that he’s booked solid with press while he’s in town, and my expectations aren’t all that high as I wait at The Loop in St. Louis Park’s glitzy new shopping/dining district, West End.

When Zahn arrives, he doesn’t look anywhere close to the 50 years old the internet reports he is. He’s fit and tan, and wearing a crisp white V-neck T-shirt under a casual blazer. He eschews my outstretched hand, offering instead an impromptu (and more hygienic) elbow-bump. After dispensing with the blazer, he sits down, beaming. If there is a cold somewhere in his head, it’s no match for the mischievous glint in his eyes and the half-cocked side smile—that same expression we’ve seen in almost every scene he’s shot.

As he marvels at the lunch rush crowd, he half-yells, “This is a nice, quiet place to do an interview!”

The film fest people picked it. They must have known this was your favorite restaurant as a kid. Oh, so many memories here, man! This place was so great. Honestly, I think you used to be able to duck hunt here.

I really do think this was marshland not all that long ago. It’s so weird. It’s all changed so much. I grew up right off of Rockford Road. When you went across 18th on Rockford Road and into Plymouth, I mean, there were gravel roads. Past Medicine Lake? That was nothing. I used to go deer hunting out there.

And you’re staying out there, right? In your childhood bedroom? Yeah. There’s a bed in there again now. It used to be a sewing room where my mom had a desktop computer, until I got her on a Mac.

So it’s not like a time capsule of how you left it? Dude, two years after I moved, she was like, “I’m getting rid of this and this and this. If you want it, you better get it.” I was like, “Do I still have the canoe?” “No, I got rid of it.”

You have a sister in Mayer, right? Nancy.

We did a video with you last year. At the end of it, you made fun of her accent. Then, somebody alerted her to it on Facebook. Oh, I know. She loved it.

I don’t know if you realize this, but in making fun of her, you made a huge blunder. You called “tater-tot hotdish” a “tater-tot casserole.” That’s what it is! Tater-tot casserole.

×

Oh, man. I bet Nancy doesn’t call her hotdish “casserole.” I say hotdish for everything, but tater-tot casserole is what I’ve always said. But I get the whole hotdish bit. I get it. Turkey Wiener Doodah Hotdish!

Turkey Wiener Doodah Hotdish? That was at the State Fair back in ’80-something. I’ll always remember it. How about Ketchup Surprise Hotdish? Surprise! It’s ketchup!

Speaking of classics, you’re a half-century old. You’re getting a lifetime achievement award. Your children are nearly adults. How did this happen? I don’t know. I mean, it’s a little embarrassing, isn’t it?

What? To be 50? No. I mean they should name it something different like the “You Did Really Good in Film” award.

I read that you recently had an existential revelation: that you’re officially too old to play Hamlet. It was kinda cathartic. I was like, “Oh, shit!” It kind of hit me in the chest. When I was young, I was like, “Someday it would be great to play this and this and this.” And now what “this” is keeps moving.

What’s the closest you’ve come to Hamlet? I was Rosencrantz in Ethan Hawke’s movie version. Eeeeethan played Hamlet.

Not to undercut what I think was a legitimately great performance as Rosencrantz, but how did you never check the Hamlet box? My downfall as an actor has been that I like to hang out with my kids. I really do. I like to hunt and I like to sit on a tractor. I like to fish. I love my life. That has nothing to do with acting, and everything to do with it. I’m ambitious, but it’s not just focused on acting.

I think that is a somewhat Minnesotan impulse—having the ability to step back from ambition to more fully realize the quieter ambitions within yourself. As you get older, you get wiser to the liberating idea that you are insignificant. I love history. That’s all I read, right? And when you read history, you realize that in every generation there are important people and not-important people. And they all don’t mean anything in the end. So you go, “I just want to go canoe that river for a week. That’s important to me.” What’s important to me is that my kids like me.

How old are they now? Eighteen and 16. My kids are amazing. I’m really lucky. I gotta show you this picture. I did this National Geographic thing and was doing press for it in L.A., and my son Henry came with. We went into this room, and there was a photographer from TV Guide or something. And he said, “Is this your son? We gotta get a pic.” And I was like, “Totally.” And I just said “prom.” And I stood there, and my son said, “Look over there. Look at that.”

And now you have a portrait hanging in your home wherein your son is standing behind you with his arms gently around your waist while you both look longingly off into the distance. I had it blown up on canvas. I said, “Henry, in 150 years we’re going to have family members fight over that.”

When you bring your kids to Minny, are you like, “I barely recognize this place anymore”? The landscape’s changed. Everything’s changed. Back then it was about driving around. Driving down to Calhoun. Or going to Hopkins strip. Do they do that anymore?

We did that. Uptown was a cool place to drive. I was cognizant not to wear my letter jacket, because I didn’t want to look like a suburban high schooler. I went to Uptown to be future me. That’s a great film title. Future Me. It’s like a John Hughes movie.

But back to Past You. I heard you have an epic Minnesota Zoo story. Somebody worked there and had keys. We made these bottle-rocket guns with, like, a pipe and a lighter. And we took golf carts and we drove around the empty parking lot at night shooting each other with the bottle-rocket guns. Then someone said, “Let’s go in the zoo!” The guy with the keys was a friend of Pete Breitmayer’s, and he was like, “Guys, no!”

But we convinced him, and I remember vividly, he was like, “OK. But don’t fuck around. This is serious. No fireworks or anything.” We were like, “Dude, we’re not stupid. We don’t want to go to jail.”

And we all went in. I remember all the animals were waking up. We went to the dolphins and shimmied out on the walkway. And we made the dolphins dance and stuff.

×

How can this be? How were there no security guards? I don’t know, but I swear to God it happened. There was no one out there. It was, like, ’87 or ’88. My best friend still lives here, and we were just reminiscing about how on Friday nights, we would get two liters of Dr. Pepper, rent The Outlaw Josey Wales, and just be funny.

The Outlaw Josey Wales is not a funny movie. Or we’d go snow banking in my Chevette. We’d drive right through snowbanks—through this corner, turn, and out that corner.

I didn’t even know that was a thing. Also, “knock-knocking,” which involved more bottle rockets. My dad’s Tercel had a sunroof. If someone said “knock-knock,” you had to go out the sunroof and shoot a bottle rocket at a rooftop to try to start an avalanche, which never actually happened. We formed this weird sense of humor. Mike Lee was one of the funniest guys I’ve ever met. He worked at the Tasty, which was like a Tom Thumb. It was right by my dad’s church.

That’s another thing that’s worth stressing here. Your dad was a Lutheran— ...minister. Yeah. We were good guys! Anyway, Mike worked at the Tasty, and we went in one time and he was like, “Hey, I got a present for you guys. Pull around back.” So, we pulled around back, and Mike came out with a box full of cheese. We thought it was so funny. I don’t know if he stole it or what. Later, we were in choir, and Mike gave us these incredible laminated cards. I still have mine. They said “Cheese Club.”

Cheese Club! That kind of shit—that’s genius, man. That’s not like a fart joke.

I feel like your collective sense of humor might stem from a couple teachers I’ve heard you mention before, Ertwin Jones-Hemmerding and Frank Plut. Seems like they created a unique environment. I agree totally. I think Ert is so important. He was my speech teacher in junior high and he would take us to Dudley Riggs. My goal was to be a Dudley Riggs member. Then I went to high school, and Frank Plut was the drama guy.

Wasn’t Ert also the football coach? He was my football coach in high school, and football was everything to me.

Nowadays the football coach is not interested in drama. He’s watching tape.

And the quarterback is not interested in drama. You’re right. That’s what’s different. My son is a great lacrosse player. All state. It’s all he does. When we were young, yeah, you could be the star of the musical and the defensive back on the football team, equally.

But when your son comes home, he’s around artistic parents, so that must balance things out a bit. Ten years ago, I said to my kids, “The one thing I’m going to force on you is not religion or politics. It’s film. You’re not going to leave this house without a knowledge of what makes great films. You’re going to watch everything.” And I showed my kids the gamut. My wife kind of questioned it. But I said, “It’s quality stuff that they’re watching, so I don’t care if they say MF-er or talk about sex. When they’re too young to understand it, I’ll explain.” The Exorcist was a little early, and so was Deliverance.

What if it turned out they hated movies? Everybody loves movies.

Did your dad do this to you with Lutheranism? Ha. No.

For real though, you describe your parents as being very deep, considerate thinkers who were doing things like helping refugees. They sound like old-school prairie progressives—people who did good and didn’t make a fuss about it. Right. You just learned by what they did. They were helping people all the time. My mom is salt of the earth. She didn’t have indoor plumbing until she was 18, out on a farm in west central Minnesota. That’s crazy.

Does some of that still course through you? I’m here. If Spokane was offering me a lifetime achievement award, I wouldn’t go. It’s Minnesota. The reason I do what I do is because of this place and the people I was lucky enough to be associated with growing up here. Period.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.