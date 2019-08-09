The State of Skate

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Familia Skateshop

Obscured by winter for many months out of the year, Minnesota might be one of skateboarding’s best-kept secrets. With an arsenal of decades-old shops, indoor and outdoor parks, and pros that hail from the North, we have a lot to boast about when it comes to this four-wheeled freestyle sport.

Keep an eye on 24-year-old Rochester native Alec Majerus, who was the only Minnesotan participating in the 2019 X Games. In 2017, he took silver for street skate, and he is currently ranked 24th by the Boardr Global Ranks.

Pioneering Forces

Local skaters owe much to the Erickson family, who opened up Alternative Bike & Board Shop (“The Alt”) in 1974. The Ericksons also created Minnesota’s first skate park—Private Indoor Skate Spot (P.I.S.S.), a small park in a garage that later became Twin Cities Skate Oasis as the sport gained momentum. Owner Jay Erickson is ready to retire from the business, but doesn't want to see the beloved shop go away. The Alt, 3013 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-374-3635

Don’t look past Cal Surf, an iconic Uptown shop that dates back to the ’80s. While it doesn’t carry surfboards, Cal Surf is a one-stop shop for boards (both skate and snow), clothing, shoes, and just about every board-themed accessory imaginable. 1715 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-822-6840

Keepin’ the Grind Alive

Mark Muller, who grew up boarding at Twin Cities Skate Oasis, founded 3rd Lair (850 Florida Ave., Golden Valley) in the late ’90s. It remains one of the most popular skate parks and skate shops in the state, attracting both newbies and hardcore skaters. 3rd Lair also runs the popular and aptly named Overpass Skate Park, located under the Highway 169 bypass in Hopkins.

Family Matters

At the core of the scene is pro skater Steve Nesser’s Familia Skateshop, a strictly skateboard-centric store (2833 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., and 606 Selby Ave., St. Paul), and Familia HQ indoor skate park (835 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls.).

Concrete Jungle

Located at the Southdale YMCA, the 17,000-square-foot Tri-City Skate Park was the Midwest’s first in-ground all-concrete park. The outdoor park features a concrete bowl and street courses, plus special discounts to Edina, Bloomington, and Richfield residents, and free access to YMCA members. 7355 York Ave. S., Edina, 952-835-2567