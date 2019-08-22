State Fair Booths We Wish They Had

× Expand Illustration by Bill Brown

This year, the State Fair unveiled a brand-new, $16 million exhibit hall expansion. And while that’s all fine and dandy, we still have a pretty long list of demands.

1. A Premium Bathroom Plaza

Is a clean, nice, air-conditioned bathroom really too much to ask? Because the current bathroom sitch at the Fair is pretty much the second ring of hell . . . (er, uh, “heck,” if you’re reading this mom! Love you!).

2. A Politician Thunderdome

Now that the perpetual campaign cycle has firmly tightened its PAC-grip on the American psyche, the State Fair has become politicking ground zero. Seeing as such, let’s skip politicians throwing rhetorical jabs and get down to actual jabs. Two enter, one leaves, millions are spared a year’s worth of political ads.

3. A Glimpse of Inferior State Fairs

Have you seen the State Fair of Texas? Drab. The Iowa get-together? Pedestrian at best. You’ll observe our state-fair supremacy through live look-ins at our supposed equals as they go about their sad pursuit of adequacy.

4. Meet Your Meat Booth

Enjoying a decadent burger or corn dog? Double down on your experience by coming face to face with a literal relative of the animal you’re eating. Tissues available for an extra charge.

5. Jesse Ventura Conspiracy Theory Dunk Tank

The conspiracy theorist-turned-wrestler-turned-governor-turned-conspiracy theorist has a lot to say. That is, unless you’re accurate enough with a baseball to hit a lever that’ll shut him up.

6. A Sweet Martha’s Disguised as a Salad Booth

The signage makes it look like you’re eating healthy when in reality you’re eating approximately 10 pounds of half-baked cookies. Also scares away the type 2 diabetic masses that make up the line at a regular Sweet Martha’s.

7. A Booth Where You Won’t Smell Manure

The earthy musk of the State Fair, manure permeates your nostrils no matter where you stroll at the Fair. But at this booth, you’ll be able to smell literally any other smell, creating a much-needed olfactory oasis.

8. A Normal-Sized Slide

Is that too much to ask?