As Ad Revenues Fall, the Star Tribune Is Seeing Record Web Traffic

Even if you’ve never stepped foot in a newsroom, you probably have a pretty good concept from the movies of what one looks like. They’re chaotic places full of a thousand different people doing a thousand different things. All to the same end: getting the next day’s paper to press (or on the website, at least). In the movies, they’re invigorating and singular environments that simultaneously make you wish you’d become a reporter and glad that you didn’t.

And now, suddenly, they’re not like that at all.

“We have a newsroom of 240–250 people, and we got them out of there, working from home, in a matter of a week,” says Suki Dardarian, the managing editor of the Star Tribune. This venue change reset the protocol for just about everything. When journalists are “trying to edit a story so they can get it sent off to the printing plant,” she says, “it’s a little scarier to be sitting in your living room doing that than sitting with colleagues in a room.”

Dardarian, a six-year veteran of the Strib, is describing this scenario over the phone from her new office: her den in the North Loop of Minneapolis. But she quickly adds that COVID-19 didn’t just recalibrate the way a newspaper is made; it recalibrated the very nature of what a newspaper is.

“I think that our mission is exactly the same,” Dardarian says. “But what’s changed is the imperative. It has intensified. We have always felt that we are public servants, but it is so pronounced right now, and it’s so clear.”

When the four horsemen of the apocalypse galloped into Minnesota, they spawned a novel beat: pandemic coverage. According to Dardarian, the senior editorial team originally thought they could compartmentalize COVID-19. But “everyone in the newsroom is on the COVID team now,” Dardarian says—a truth you can see on almost every page, from the Sports section to Variety.

The paper dropped its paywall on stories related to COVID-19. And, not coincidentally, engagement skyrocketed. According to Dardarian, the month of March brought the most traffic that startribune.com has ever seen. And visits to COVID-19 stories outpaced other historically big local headlines, like the Metrodome roof collapse. The Strib’s virus tracker, which started only in mid-March, reaped a cool 2.4 million visits by the end of the month.

All that coverage has attracted a threefold increase in digital subscriptions and a bump in print. But like most media, the Strib has seen its ad revenues fall sharply. Dardarian says those economics led to the implementation of four furlough days per quarter, for the next two quarters, for most staff, and a salary cut for execs. Still, she’s bullish they’ll pull through—partly because of the good juju of giving away the most in-demand coverage they’ve ever done.

“You kind of have to trust the gods and trust karma on this one and say, ‘Hey. We’re going to try and do the right thing here and help our community get through this.’”