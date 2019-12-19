The Hottest Men in St. Paul

× Expand Photograph by Ackerman + Gruber St. Paul Vulcans

Vulcans. At some point in your life you’ve encountered them. Grown men who, with the notable exception of their villainous black goggles and boots, clad themselves entirely in red, from their jumpsuits to their stocking caps.

Saint Paul Vulcans. Maybe you’ve seen them drawing mustaches or Vs on kids at a parade. Maybe they’ve drawn one on you. Or maybe they appeared out of nowhere while you were looking at ice sculptures at the Saint Paul Winter Carnival, made mischief, and then made off into the night.

So who are these guys, where did they come from, and why on earth do they still exist?

According to Tony Mahmood, president of the Imperial Order of Fire and Brimstone (AKA, the guy who currently runs the Vulcans), the lore all started back in 1886. That’s when the Saint Paul Winter Carnival first created “the Fire King Coal.” The character persisted until 1940, when he mustered an official gang, the Vulcan Krewe. In the ongoing play that is the Saint Paul Winter Carnival, the Vulcans act as the fiery adversaries of King Boreas, the Queen of Snow, and the Order of the Royal Guard.

“I don’t know what they were thinking back in the 1940s, but we try to keep as much tradition as we can,” says Mahmood. “Keeping it mysterious, not letting people know our names until after the 10 days is over.” (FYI, that’s him sitting in the driver’s seat.)

There was a period when the Vulcans stumbled into some ugly headlines in the Pi Press. But, Mahmood says, a lot has changed. For instance, they’re much more involved in charity work. With the assistance of their Royal Chariot—a trusty 1932 fire engine called Luverne—Mahmood estimates that the Vulcans make more than 200 appearances annually at schools, hospitals, senior centers, parades, etc.

As Mahmood says, Vulcans “take what they do seriously.” Even if what they do is stop for yet another little boy and Vulcanize him with a mustache.

Peter Anhalt

Vulcan title: Count Embrious; Day job: Mortgage underwriter

“I’m the youngest. I always say I have to teach these old guys how to stay young, how to have fun, not get cranky. But I’m the romantic of the Krewe.

So, I have to make sure we’re treating all of the ladies of the realm the right way and showing them our romantic side.”

Robert Libke

Vulcan title: Duke of Klinker, Prime Minister; Day job: Petrochemical capital equipment sales

“The Duke of Klinker is the longest-burning ember. So, I’m the guy who has to stay up late. All the other guys, whatever they go off and do, I’m still up with the ladies and having a good time.”

Dan Leach

Vulcan title: Vulcanus Rex LXXXII (formerly Count Embrious, in 2008); Day job: Maintenance supervisor

“I actually have a son who was a Royal Guard this year. And even though he’s on the royal side and I’m over here on the bad guy side, we got to spend the whole year together.”

Mike Prendergast

Vulcan Title: Grand Duke Fertilious; Day job: Business IT consulting

“My great-great-great-grandfather was the first fire chief of St. Paul, from 1884 to 1887. So I’ve always had an affinity for St. Paul, my family history here, and then the fire truck.”

Timothy Prescott

Vulcan title: Baron Hot Sparkus; Day job: Fourth-Grade Teacher

“Remember that this is a big show, it’s a big play, and we’re key members in it. And when you’re out there, you’ve got to be on 100 percent of the time. During those 10 days of carnival, people think we’re rock stars. That’s pretty cool.”

John Maslowski

Vulcan title: General Flameous (2019 guest runner)

Day job: Retired commander at the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department

“We’re so mysterious? That’s a good thing! Mysterious is gooood.”

Dave Jansen

Vulcan title: Count of Ashes

Day job: Robotics repairman

“At the Minnesota Music Café on the last Friday of Winter Carnival, they put me on a trapeze swing, and I have to drink a beer upside down on the swing. When they made me the Count of Ashes, I said, ‘Really?! I’m the fattest guy in the Krewe, and you’re putting me on the swing?’”

Denny Pladson

Vulcan title: Prince of Soot (2019 guest runner)

Day job: Retired from management at 3M

“When I get the call, I don’t normally say ‘no.’”

Tony Mahmood

Vulcan Title: President of the Imperial Order of Fire and Brimstone (Duke of Klinker in 2011)

Day job: Owner of the deli Aesop’s Table

“The biggest misconception is that we’re a rowdy bunch of drinkers who are just out to party. And we’re not. We’re the total opposite.”