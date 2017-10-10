Speaking of Home Showcases the Twin Cities' Immigrant Community

× Expand Photo courtesy of Nancy Ann Coyne Speaking of Home installation

What is a home? Is it defined by the pile of familiar shoes by the door, the food in the fridge, and the pictures on the walls? Is it a brick-and-mortar place in which you fall asleep at night? Or is it something bigger—a place you feel safe, loved, and accepted?

The new public art display in the St. Paul skyways—stretching through the square of walkways connecting Alliance Bank Center, U.S. Bank Center, Town Square, and Securian—set out to explore what home means to Minnesota’s immigrants and refugees. Project creator Nancy Ann Coyne worked with Twin Cities residents from more than 50 countries to get to the heart of what it means to feel split between two places.

For downtown St. Paulites, the project is hard to miss. Giant, floor-to-ceiling photographs of the immigrants and their loved ones (Coyne asked each to submit a photo he or she wanted to display) look out over some of the busiest streets in the city. The photos are printed on semi-transparent fabric so skyway dwellers can see through them to the streets below, but they and people outside can still see the photos clearly. In-depth printed stories describing the immigrants’ journeys to Minnesota and reasons for leaving their countries of origin typically appear right next to the photo, while panels with the word “home” in all the immigrants’ native languages jut out from the walls.

Speaking of Home installation from St. Paul street

Coyne collaborated with several nonprofits that work with immigrants to create a diverse lineup of volunteers. Many voices represented are refugees, who came to Minnesota with nowhere else to go. Coyne says everyone represented in the project truly wanted to share their stories with the world.

“I hope the project makes people feel like they’re part of a community, that they belong, that they’re welcome,” she says. “And for Minnesota residents, it’s a way for them to recognize their own roots.”

Maple Grove resident and Speaking of Home volunteer Tamim Saidi, who came to Minnesota as a teenage refugee, says the Twin Cities felt more like home than his native Afghanistan ever did. He fled Kabul when he didn’t want to join the puppet regime that forced nearly everyone to join the freedom fighters and fight against Afghani people.

“I think [Minnesota] is home in every aspect,” Saidi, who submitted a photo of him in first grade in Afghanistan, says. “When I went back to visit Afghanistan, and after we came back home to Minnesota, I really felt that I was home in Minnesota. It felt comfortable and familiar and welcoming. Honestly, back in Afghanistan, nothing felt like home.”

Of course, not all immigrants feel so welcome in the Twin Cities. That’s one of the reasons Coyne thinks this project is so valuable. It gives a voice to members of the community that are sometimes overlooked.

“There are 120 languages spoken by school children in Minnesota,” Coyne says, “But that’s not seen on the streets. It’s so important to honor people from all over.”