St. Paul Public Libraries Offering Takeout

Beyond ordering out at local restaurants, there's certain food for thought that's now available for takeout, too: from St. Paul Public Libraries.

Since earlier this month, the library system has given library card holders the option to pick up held items from five locations: George Latimer Central Library, Highland Park, Merriam Park, Rondo Community Library, and Sun Ray. Now, this no longer only applies for those who already had items on hold before the libraries closed due to coronavirus.

If you have a library card, you can call or email any of the five locations to request items. What if you don’t know exactly what you want, but know you want to listen to some soothing jazz music? Or maybe you’ve gotten really into horror novels during the stay at home order? Well, if you can narrow down what you want to a topic or genre, the staff at these locations can provide you with personalized reading, listening, or watching recommendations. Not bad!

Here’s how the actual pick up works: The library checks out and packages your items. When you arrive, have the barcode on your library card facing toward the glass door where a librarian will approach with your materials. Once the librarian can confirm the barcode through the glass door, step back to an X mark outside it. The librarian will place your materials on a table, and then step back inside the library. After they shut the door to the library behind them, enter and grab your materials.

Between April 2, when the program started, and April 7, a spokesperson for the libraries said 1,201 items were checked out–primarily children’s books and DVDs for adult and general audiences (side note: the library has a much better selection than Netflix). While that’s a small fraction of the 35,542 items checked out during the same time period in 2019, when the libraries were fully operational, it indicates residents are taking advantage of the procedure.

Now, you might be saying, “I don’t have a library card!” If you are lucky enough to have access to an Internet connection, you can apply for an eCard on the St. Paul Public Library website. This doesn’t mean you can rent physical items out, but the eCard provides access to all of the libraries' online resources, including e-books. The eCard program has been available for about a year, but has seen a large uptick in applications during the pandemic. According to the spokesperson: Between March 8 and 14, 19 eCards were issued. The next week, 101 eCards were issued, and the week after that, 98.

If you don't have a Ramsey County library card, don't fret: Most public libraries in the state allow their cards to be registered in each area's system. And if you're worried about returning items, due dates have been pushed back to May 1 for everything. Minneapolis libraries say no items checked out will be due for at least three weeks after they reopen.

Virtually, Kanopy is an app that lets you stream free movies using your library card, and you can also download Libby to find e-books and audiobooks at the touch of your fingertips. Whenever you're in need of entertainment or information, even in a pandemic, the library is a good place to start.