St. Paul and Modena's Sister-City Status

Modena has a brawny-looking cathedral…and so does St. Paul! Shouldn't that make us the best of friends?

Ferrari, Maserati, and Pavarotti all hail from St. Paul’s sister city in Italy: Modena. Not interested in exotic cars and opera? This northern Italian city also holds a claim to creating tortellini, tortelloni (not the same thing!), Parmigiano-Reggiano, prosciutto, and the dark, syrupy aceto balsamico (balsamic vinegar).

You may not have realized that St. Paul enjoyed a special relationship with this Italian culinary capital. And you may then feel dismayed to learn that some 25 years ago, St. Paul allowed this status to lapse.

In the early aughts, I lived in Modena for three years writing for an Italian newspaper and teaching English. And over the summer, I made it my mission to rekindle the relationship between St. Paul and Modena. In June, a group of graduate students from Concordia University, St. Paul, joined me on a trip to Italy. We went armed with a letter from Melvin Carter, the mayor of St. Paul—my diplomatic credentials, if you will—to deliver to Gian Carlo Muzzarelli, the mayor of Modena.

But I’ve gotten ahead of myself a bit. You may be wondering what a sister cityship involves in the first place and what other global cities claim to be family. St. Paul has twinned with 12 other international cities, apart from its obvious domestic relation across the Mississippi. Spanning several continents, St. Paul’s siblings include Manzanillo, Mexico; Djibouti City, Djibouti; Changsha, China; and Neuss, Germany.

St. Paul’s most notable sister is Nagasaki, Japan. This relationship began as a way to promote peace and understanding 10 years after the U.S. deployed the “Fat Man” plutonium bomb at the end of World War II, killing 70,000 people. A year later, in 1956, President Eisenhower officially established an umbrella organization called Sister Cities International and encouraged citizens to reach across borders. The concept: Give diplomacy a chance.

Gerry Wenner, the Minnesota state coordinator for Sister Cities International and a cousin of Eisenhower, told me that Minnesota helped inspire the president to form the organization. “A lot of cities claim to be the first sister city,” Wenner said. But, “St. Paul’s relationship with Nagasaki gave the idea form and was the impetus.”

Wenner went on to explain that Louis W. Hill Jr.—grandson of railroad magnate James J. Hill—helped the Japanese city rebuild after the war. Hill, a friend of President Eisenhower, encouraged a “town affiliation” with Nagasaki, which came to involve musical, artistic, and athletic exchanges. (The Japanese garden at Como Park, for example, came from the program.) “He thought that if people had friends in other countries,” Wenner explained, they “would be less likely to support their leaders in going to war.”

Today, thousands of cities across the world claim sister-city status and maintain exchanges in the realms of culture, language arts, business, and education. Minneapolis struck its first sister-city alliance with Santiago, Chile, in 1961. Its current siblings include Bosaso, Somalia; Najaf, Iraq; Uppsala, Sweden; and far-away Winnipeg, Canada.

But the program isn’t just the privilege of big metropolises. During summer 2018, Bemidji reached out to Filottrano, Italy, in search of a historical connection. In the 1820s, the Italian explorer Giacomo Beltrami ventured to the north woods to seek the source of the Mississippi.

Gary Rozman, executive director of the Beltrami County Historical Society, told me, “Regardless of which two cities you’re talking about, this is about human beings reaching out and connecting. Any knowledge and awareness of ‘the other’ is intrinsically valuable.”

Despite its leading role in launching the sister-city movement, St. Paul let its membership in the group lapse in the early 2000s. In 2015, Minneapolis hosted the Sister Cities International Annual Conference and St. Paul rejoined for just one year. Now, under the encouragement of city council member Kassim Busuri, the city has struck up a new sister-city relationship with Mogadishu, Somalia (approved in May 2019). And, of course, there’s that letter I carried in my satchel to deliver in person to Modena’s mayor.

As a college professor and author, I may not appear to be ambassadorial material. But as Wenner told me, “The success of sister cities must be citizen driven.” He added, “If it’s top down, it doesn’t work.”

At best, our outreach to Italy could usher in a new age of cultural riches for our two cities, just like the House of Este oversaw during the Renaissance. At worst, we’d get a tour of Modena’s city hall and then tip back a glass of Lambrusco to celebrate.

The author (blue suit, center) alongside Gian Carlo Muzzarelli, the mayor of Modena, and a delegation of Minnesota college students

We arrived in Modena during a heat wave: The temperature outside at 3 p.m. read 107 ⁰F—or 42 ⁰C, as the Italians would have it. That didn’t stop thousands of locals from gathering in the piazza the night before for a sing-along to celebrate the second anniversary of the largest ticketed concert in history. (Vasco Rossi, an aging Italian rock star who sounds a bit like Bon Jovi, sold some 220,000 tickets for a show in Enzo Ferrari Park. Some culture gets lost in translation.)

The next day brought our date with the mayor. Sweating in our suits, 13 of us walked by the cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and up the steep steps of the city hall, which were covered with rice from the previous day’s weddings. The mayor’s deputy led us through rooms with frescoed ceilings and giant blown-glass chandeliers.

Mayor Muzzarelli greeted us warmly and read through the letter with his deputies. We chatted in Italian about our two cities and how we might collaborate in the future. He called for more educational exchanges—an impetus, perhaps, for our St. Paul students to brush up on their Italian language studies.

As I invited Modena’s mayor to visit our fair city, he presented me with a photo book of Modena by a famed local photographer, Franco Fontana—a memento to remember our meeting in this historic city. His deputy then promised to deliver a letter of invitation to Mayor Melvin Carter back in St. Paul.

My ambassadorial duties completed, I met up for an apertivo with a few journalist friends in Modena who’d arranged this mayoral meeting. We sat under umbrellas in the piazza and discussed how to be better international emissaries in this divisive age. As a first step, I picked up the bill.