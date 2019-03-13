Where to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

× Expand St. Patrick's Day

In order to maximize both yours (and others') fun and safety for the boozy holiday, make sure to be responsible by not driving. Metro Transit is offering free light rail and bus rides from 6 p.m. - 3 a.m. on March 16, which can get you practically anywhere in downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul–so your options are limitless.

Parades

St. Paul Parade

Celebrate downtown St. Paul’s Irish roots by attending the parade on 5th St. and around Rice Park, with bagpipes and kilts galore. The first settlers downtown were Irish soldiers from Fort Snelling, so start in St. Paul like they did before you and hobble your way around the Cities. Join Herbie’s On The Park to watch the end of the parade, if you don’t feel like bringing a lawn chair. Free. Noon, March 16. visitsaintpaul.com

Minneapolis Parade

Can’t get enough parades? Visit Nicollet Mall later that evening in downtown Minneapolis for more floats, marching and festivities. If you're not drunk enough to brave the crowded streets, watch the parade from the patios alongside it like at Brit’s or The Local. Take the light rail to Nicollet Mall for free right before the parade starts. Free. 6:30 p.m., March 16. mplsstpats.org

Pubs

The Dubliner Pub

Ever had a Leprechaun Ball? The Dubliner in St. Paul is serving them up, along with other Irish dishes, all weekend long during their St. Patrick’s weekend tent event. Catch live music all three days both in the tent and inside the pub. Cover is $20 on Friday. No cover on Saturday and Sunday. 11 a.m. – 2 a.m., March 15, 16, & 17. thedublinerpub.com

Keegan’s Irish Pub

Sip a pint of Guinness and tap your toes to a variety of live Irish music, including the Swinging Single Dingle Singers, at Keegan’s Pub. Try to say that band name three times fast while three green beers deep. Free. 8 p.m., March 15 – 10 p.m., March 17. keeganspub.com

Kieran’s Irish Pub

The fact that St. Paddy's Day falls on a Sunday this year isn’t stopping Kieran’s from keeping the live music going and beer and whiskey flowing till 2 a.m. The pub is celebrating 25 years of hosting St. Patrick’s Day parties, and here's to 25 more. Free both days. 11:30 a.m., March 16. 10 a.m. – 2a.m., March 17. kierans.com

The Local

The Local wants you to shake your shamrock with them all weekend long with live music, bagpipes and beer. The Local’s convenient location on Nicollet Mall makes it a super close spot to catch the Minneapolis Parade on Saturday. Free. 8 a.m., March 16 - 2 a.m., March 18. The Local.

Morrissey’s Irish Pub

Lucky number 7! It’s Morrissey’s 7th annual St. Patrick’s Day weekend, with live music, Irish food and drink specials, and a little karaoke (!) all weekend. They're tenting the back parking lot they share with Meyvn, so expect some tasty vittles from them too! 12 p.m., March 15 - 10 p.m, March 17. Morrissey’s Irish Pub.

Half Time Rec

Food all day, music all day, DJ all night. Food by Paddy Shack, music by Irish Brigade, and tunes by DJ McClarke. Free. 8 a.m., March 16 - 2 a.m., March 18. Half Time Rec.

Brit’s Pub

Of course the Wales v. Ireland rugby game falls on St. Paddy’s Day weekend. Watch that and some soccer games, with bagpipes, live music and corned beef in between. Free. 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 p.m., March 16. Brit’s Pub.

Merlins Rest Pub

Kick off your St. Paddy’s Day drinking a few days early (or right on time?) on the 14th with Irish whiskey tastings, and keep it going all the way through Sunday. Accompanied by live Irish music, corned beef and cabbage and Irish breakfast, and don’t forget to wear your kilt for a BOGO deal on Friday. Free. March 14-17. Merlins Rest Pub.

Gabe's By The Park

Start your day off the right way by scooping up a traditional Irish breakfast. Bagpipes and other live music get you in the right mood for a well-rounded Irish weekend. Don’t forget the free shuttle to and from the St. Paul Parade on Saturday. Free. 9 a.m. March 16 - 2 a.m. March 17. Gabe’s By The Park.

O'Bennett's Chop & Railhouse

O’Bennett’s wishes a “tap of the mornin’ to you” with pint specials beginning at 8 a.m. Pair your pint with a large variety of Irish-inspired food, including Reuben egg rolls and soup, corned beef and cabbage, and Irish nachos. Live music all weekend (including bagpipes) and a tapping of a Guinness keg on the 17th provide lots of opportunities for festivities. Free. March 15-17. O’Bennett’s Chop & Railhouse.

Breweries and Distilleries

Finnegans Brew Co.

The weekend-long revelry at Finnegans has it all: loads of live music, platters of fish & chips, photo booth fun, and special discounted rates at the Elliot Park Hotel next door so you’re never too far from the festivities. Finnegans will also be collecting donations for the Campaign to March Out Hunger at the St. Paul parade from its green Reverse Food Truck. The clover on top? New beer releases each day! Free. Noon, March 15 – 12 a.m., March 17. finnegans.org

Bauhaus Brew Labs

Per tradition, Bauhaus is turning the tables on the Irish holiday by honoring a different Patrick: St. Patrick Swayze's Day. The “Swazemeister” will be honored with t-shirts from Alchemist Printing, brats, and screenings of his most notable roles. Free. 12 p.m. – 11 p.m., March 16. bauhausbrewlabs.com

Tattersall Distilling

If you’ve had your fill of ale and corned beef, Tattersall Distilling formally invites you to come in and learn about this little-known Minnesotan holiday that involves the banishment of grasshoppers to save grapes. Show up wearing purple or green and your first drink is on the house! Free. 3 p.m. – 5 p.m., March 16. tattersalldistilling.com

LynLake Brewery

LynLake is having a ‘coming stout’ party for its flagship brew, the Sideburns Milk Stout, and all are invited to imbibe. Sip one straight up, or try one of the following festive infusions: chocolate, peppermint patty, wood-aged in American and French oak, nitro, and carbed up. Free. 12 - 10 p.m., March 16. LynLake Brewery.

Number 12 Cider

Study up! Legendary Irish trivia game show host John Cosgrove will be emceeing Number 12 Cider’s St. Patrick’s Day Trivia. Be prepared for your wits to slip with each additional green cider you guzzle. Free. 4 - 5 p.m., March 17. Number 12 Cider.

Waldmann Brewery

Known for the weekend as O’Waldmann, the St. Paul brewery will host Irish folk music by An Luan and Mary DuShane & Nick Jordan. DuShane, a veteran of Prairie Home Companion, shreds a mean fiddle. Free. 7 - 9 p.m., March 17. Waldmann Brewery.

Brother Justus Whiskey Company

In the name of the Barley, and of the Malt, and of the Holy Spirits, Amen! Head to Brother Justus St. Patrick’s Day weekend to watch an Irish monk from Brother Justus monastery bless the still, the workers, and the community. Samples and a special cocktail will be poured. Free. 4:30 - 6:30 p.m., March 16. Brother Justus Whiskey Company.

Shenanigans

Get Lucky 7k, 14k, & Half-Marathon

Get your sweat on and work for that pint and shepherd’s pie! The races conveniently start and end at CHS field, right where the St. Paul Parade begins at noon. Finishers receive a medal and a head/neck warmer. Cost: $28-$63, depending on distance. 8 a.m., March 16. monsterraceseries.com

Yoga + Beer at Modist

You're not celebrating St. Patrick's Day correctly without a beer nearby, and yoga is no exception. After the vinyasa class, soak up your beer with a free Rise bagel so you can keep drinking, but only if you wear green. $20. 11 a.m., March 16. ombrewers.com

Whiskey Tasting and Paddy’s Revenge at the Phoenix Theater

Get silly tasting four of Ireland’s best aged Tyrconnell whiskeys before you get silly at Paddy’s Revenge, an Irish-themed variety show complete with stand-up, sketches, and Irish drinking songs. 2 Gingers mixed drinks will also be served, because of course. Tickets: $10 for show, $20 for whiskey tasting, $25 for both. 4 - 8 p.m., March 17. Phoenix Theater.

The Dregs at Bryant Lake Bowl

Want a song and a hearty chuckle? The Dregs will return to Bryant Lake Bowl for their annual St. Patrick’s Day music and comedy show, playing songs like “Sharknado” and “Patchouli’s Not a Substitute For a Bath” alongside some Irish tunes. Nightcap with a beer and a game of bowling. Tickets are $12 in advance, and $15 at the door. 10 p.m., March 17. Bryant Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St., Mpls, 612-825-3737, bryantlakebowl.com

Irish Whiskey Tasting at Liquor Boy

Unfortunately, whiskey can’t really be turned green. Fortunately, it’s still delicious, and Liquor Boy in St. Louis Park will have 35 varieties available to taste in honor of St. Patrick’s Day! Also included are food pairings, a 2 Gingers Irish Coffee Station, a Tyrconnell blind taste challenge, and a variety of giveaways and deals. Free. 12 - 3 p.m., March 16. Liquor Boy Wine & Spirits.

Family Friendly

Keg and Case

If you’re looking for a family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day event, head to Keg and Case for a weekend of live Irish music and dancing, kid’s activities, and festive food and beverages. St. Paul’s food hall is partnering with Morrissey’s Irish Pub for the weekend. Morrissey's will be serving their fish & chips, along with other traditional Irish dishes. Admission is $5 for adults, free for kids 13 and under. 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., March 16. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., March 17. kegandcase.com

Headflyer Brewing

No dogs get left behind on this St. Paddy’s Day Yappy Hour. Get your beer fix with man’s best friend at HeadFlyer Brewing, where proceeds of beer, dog treats, and bandana purchases go to A Rotta Love Plus, a non-profit for pitbulls and rottweilers. Free. 1 - 5 p.m., March 16. HeadFlyer Brewing.

The Harriet Brasserie

Feelin’ too fancy for regular Irish pub food? Luckily, The Harriet Brasserie’s Fernando Silva is working with the Gentleman Forager and Forest to Fork to create an Irish meal that incorporates mushrooms. Try boxty (a traditional Irish potato pancake), corned beef and potatoes, and more, each paired with its own Lakes and Legends brew. $70. 4:30-7:30 p.m, March 17. The Harriet Brasserie.